Why GTA 6 should change the combat system seen in GTA 5

GTA 5 has many remarkable attributes, but its combat system is not one of them. Instead, many believe that it is something Rockstar Games should change in the upcoming release, GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for the next chapter in the series for a long time, so it is crucial that the sequel delivers an improved experience when it comes out in 2025.

The good thing is that Rockstar doesn't need to look elsewhere to elevate the quality of combat in the game. In fact, the studio can take inspiration from older titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4. Let's look at why Grand Theft Auto 6 should change some of the combat mecahnics.

GTA 6 should have a better combat system than its predecessor

The main problem with Grand Theft Auto 5's combat system is the fact that it is too basic. The weapons don't seem to have much weight to them and barely feel different from one another. This makes firefights a very simplified game of point-and-click, which tends to get dull very quickly.

The combat in Red Dead Redemption 2 was much better in the way it felt despite featuring an arsenal of just vintage weapons. Each shot had an impact, and this should be replicated to some degree in Grand Theft Auto 6. Appart form this, Rockstar can also draw some inspiration from Max Payne 3's combat system.

The first GTA 6 trailer did not reveal what gunfights would be like in it; however, the weapons in GTA 5 are not the only problem with its combat system. The 2013 title's melee combat is also lackluster, which is surprising when you look back at the more nuanced fighting style seen in Grand Theft Auto 4. A possible explanation for this could be that Grand Theft Auto 4's protagonist, Niko Bellic, was more trained in hand-to-hand combat than the playable characters of Grand Theft Auto 5.

If the lead characters in Grand Theft Auto 6 are also untrained in melee combat, Rockstar should include a more hard-hitting fighting system similar to what was seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If this is added as one of the features in GTA 6, it could prompt gamers to engage in melee combat more often than usual. This would add some variety, as guns typically tend to take centerstage in these titles. Additionally, some stealth mechanics could change the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay.

It remains to be seen what kind of combat system Grand Theft Auto 6 will have. Rockstar is expected to release more trailers of the upcoming game this year that might shed light on this aspect of gameplay. Fans of the series are also waiting for the announcement of a GTA 6 release date.

