GTA 6 trailer fully animated in Minecraft, fans say bravo

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer has been recreated multiple times to date, and recently, a YouTuber named Boranium Art (YouTube/@BoraniumArt) recreated it in Minecraft. The user has been actively engaged in the project since December 2023 and also teased several screenshots in the past. Now, the complete video is live on YouTube, and it has amazed the fans.

Boranium Art also included a few Easter Eggs and references that only hardcore Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto fans can understand.

YouTuber recreates the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft

On February 13, 2024, Boranium Art posted the GTA 6 trailer recreation on their YouTube channel, which has gained over 16k views and 4k likes till the time of writing this article. It is one of the most accurate depictions of the official trailer that includes the best elements from both the Rockstar Games universe and the Minecraft universe.

The YouTuber named the trailer Mine Craft Auto VI and also included a release period of 2035 (most possibly a joke). The following are some screenshots from the recreated trailer:

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 Minecraft recreation (1/3) (Image via YouTube/@BoraniumArt)

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 Minecraft recreation (2/3) (Image via YouTube/@BoraniumArt)

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 Minecraft recreation (3/3) (Image via YouTube/@BoraniumArt)

The recreated trailer is shot-by-shot accurate to the official GTA 6 trailer, with the YouTuber using NPCs, vehicles, and animals from Minecraft to build the in-game world. The character animations are also smooth and accurate. Even minor details, such as the running guy on the beach looking at his watch, are present in the recreated video.

However, some scenes were retouched to add Easter Eggs for the Minecraft community. One prime example is, in the Rockstar Games trailer, an alligator enters a convenience store; however, the recreated trailer replaces the alligator with a Minecraft Zombie.

A Minecraft Zombie terrorizing the NPCs in the Mine Craft Auto VI trailer. (Image via YouTube/@BoraniumArt)

Many fans praised the recreated GTA 6 trailer video, with some even pointing out the Easter Eggs in the comments.

A few of the fans’ comments in the Mine Craft Auto VI trailer. (Image via YouTube)

If you are a fan of both Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft, then you should certainly check out the video.

