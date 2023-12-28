Modders makes faithful recreation of GTA 6 trailer using GTA 5 assets

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 trailer took the internet by storm, and the gaming community is still not over with it. Recently, a YouTuber named RavenwestR1 recreated the viral trailer in Grand Theft Auto 5. Although both games have different locations and objects, the YouTuber used several mod scripts to recreate the scenes using Grand Theft Auto 5 assets.

Fans are also impressed with the YouTubers' work and praise them for their skillful implementation.

YouTuber recreates the GTA 6 trailer in Grand Theft Auto 5 using mods

On December 27, 2023, RavenwestR1 posted the above video, which gained over 60k views within 12 hours. The YouTuber recreated each GTA 6 Trailer 1 scene and compiled them into a 1:30-minute-long video. They also used the song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty, which increased the charm even more.

The following are some screenshots comparing the modded trailer with the original one.

Comparison between the modded Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and the original one (1/5) (Images via YouTube/@RavenwestR1, Rockstar Games)

RavenwestR1 used random NPC models to represent Jason and Lucia, the new GTA protagonists. However, the video included well-known Grand Theft Auto 5 characters such as Tanisha Clinton, Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, Solomon Richards, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, Wade Hebert, and Maude Eccles.

Many viewers shared positive feedback on the video. Some even said it was the best recreation of the popular gameplay reveal trailer.

Fans reactions to the modded trailer (Image via YouTube)

While Rockstar Games used in-game footage to create the upcoming game’s trailer, the YouTuber used the following GTA 5 mods to recreate their version:

Simple Native Trainer by Sjaak327

Extended Video Export by Nightingale

Menyoo by MAFINS

OpenIV by OpenIV Team

Natural Vision Evolved

The official trailer was released on December 4, and fans are waiting for Rockstar to release the next trailers.

