5 forgotten features from GTA Vice City that should return

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City is one of the most colorful and exciting titles in the series. Not only does it have difficult missions, but the characters and the music from back then are still iconic. Similarly, the game also has some features that are sometimes forgotten or sidelined by the GTA community quite often.

While the later installments in the series have improved by leaps and bounds in terms of gameplay mechanics and graphics, Rockstar Games should bring back some features from the old-school 3D title that also featured the first voiced protagonist in the series.

This article will look at five of the forgotten GTA Vice City features that should be implemented in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Five GTA Vice City features that Rockstar Games should add to the upcoming title

1) Fun and distracting side tasks

GTA Vice City has a lot of side mission tasks that have no relation to the main plot of the game. But, players still indulge in these activities because they are a good distraction and offer a break from the monotonous cycle.

While all the installments in the Grand Theft Auto games have some version of these activities, the most fun players had was with the Beach Ball on the beaches of Vice City. The Keepie-Uppy mission is very simple - move against the ball to lift it into the air, then bounce it against Tommy's head.

The game kept a high score counter on the menu for this activity, which offers no bonus or experience but serves as a nice and fun distraction.

2) The bonus reward for being a good citizen

Almost every Grand Theft Auto player has tried helping the cops catch a criminal, only for them to target you. This was not often the case in Vice City, though. As a model citizen, Tommy can help the police tackle a difficult situation and take out the bad person.

Note that this only works if the players use their fists, brass knuckles, or a baseball bat to hit the criminal NPCs. In case you ram them with your vehicle or try shooting them, the cops will abandon their first target and reward you with a wanted star.

However, successfully eliminating a criminal will give the player $50, which is a great incentive for the noble task.

3) Rampage, sounds like fun!

It was always exciting to stroll around Vice City and come across the floating skull markers in the game. These were the Rampage side missions with specific instructions to kill a certain number of enemies using a specific weapon in a fixed amount of time.

While GTA players don't need to trigger such side missions to butcher the NPCs, it was fun and refreshing for the game to provide specific instructions just to kill some random people on the street.

This feature was not assimilated properly in the other titles and is only specific to Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5. So, it will be great to find the skull marker in GTA 6, as the game is rumored to be set in Vice City.

4) Property/Asset missions

Purchasing properties is one of the core features in all the Grand Theft Auto games. While some generate passive income for the players, others just sit out doing nothing.

GTA Vice City, on the other hand, has several property-specific missions. These were generally not part of the main plot and only served as side tasks that the gamers could complete between long story missions.

Rockstar Games has implemented this feature in GTA Online, where the gamers get missions from certain properties that not only earn cash and RP but also help them relax and do some fun side activities. Only time will tell if the next game in the series will include this feature.

5) Complete focus on the city

While Vice City's map is relatively small, Rockstar Games managed to use the complete city so that the players were aware of the surroundings. With bigger maps in the later installments, a lot of areas were either unused or sparsely inhabited.

This was a major problem with GTA 5 as well, where big chunks of the map were devoid of any activity. There were neither animals nor humans, just barren land stretched for miles.

Since the GTA 6 leaks have hinted that the next installment might return to Vice City, Rockstar should improve the map and densely populate it with activity that keeps the players invested in the game aside from the missions.

