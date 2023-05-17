5 reasons why GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the best moneymakers

If GTA Online players need a reliable moneymaker, The Cayo Perico Heist is still a fantastic option as it's easy and highly profitable. Amusingly enough, this activity has already been nerfed in the past, particularly for solo players. While that might seem bad on paper, this cash cow is still amazing, which goes to show how broken this content used to be.

Note that The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best moneymakers for competent players. Unskilled gamers who are normally terrible at heists won't get much value out of this activity unless they take the time to learn from their mistakes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ease of access and 4 other reasons why The Cayo Perico Heist is still top-tier for earning money in GTA Online

1) Solo-friendly

You don't need partners for The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most heists require two or more players. The Cayo Perico Heist is unique in that it's 100% possible for a solo player to do it on their own. If you wish to do it in a group, that option is also available. However, let's focus on the solo aspect.

Assuming the GTA Online player is efficient and does all prep missions and the finale in about an hour, they could expect to earn about a million at worst. The least desirable primary target, the Sinsimito Tequila, is worth $900,000, which is still a lot. Add in cash from El Rubio's office, and any potential secondary targets, and the player will be swimming in money.

2) Massive profits

An example of a solid run in progress (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the values of all primary targets in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Normal Mode): $900,000

$900,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Hard Mode): $990,000

$990,000 Ruby Necklace (Normal Mode): $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Ruby Necklace (Hard Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Normal Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Hard Mode): $1,210,000

$1,210,000 Pink Diamond (Normal Mode): $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Pink Diamond (Hard Mode): $1,430,000

$1,430,000 Panther Statue (Normal Mode): $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Panther Statue (Hard Mode): $2,090,000

Those are some great values, but players can add in the aforementioned El Rubio's office cash and secondary targets to earn a few million dollars per run. Ammunition costs for the prep missions and the initial $25K fee are nothing by comparison.

3) Easy to access

The Kosatka is a terrific investment (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only requirement to start The Cayo Perico Heist is to buy a Kosatka, which normally costs $2,200,000. No upgrades on the submarine are required. Getting the vehicle near the start of the game (as soon as the player is able to) is still a viable strategy for beginners to consider.

If gamers get secondary targets or are lucky with high-value primary targets, it would only take one to two heists to make one's cash back from this initial investment.

4) Several glitches

Some exploits might get patched, but there are generally two types of glitches for GTA Online players to do their research on:

Cayo Perico Door glitch

Heist Replay Glitch

The former allows gamers to enter any of El Rubio's rooms with secondary targets solo, usually via a no-clip method. Normally, there would need to be two players to enter those rooms. This exploit is usually pretty quick to execute, although it can be hard to learn at first. If you do it correctly, you basically get more secondary targets without much effort, which in turn gives you more money.

By comparison, the Heist Replay Glitch involves GTA Online players disconnecting from the internet in the cutscene, where they exchange the goods for money. The advantage of this bug is that it allows players to keep the cash and do the finale again, skipping all the prep work. Do note that there are some differences between solo runs and group runs based on your platform.

5) Not much competition

If you want to make a ton of money, this heist is still one of your best bets (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't many alternatives to making a ton of cash than The Cayo Perico Heist as far as efficiency is concerned. Other options include doing other heists (which require other people), Sell Missions, buying Shark Cards, and doing money glitches. The smart thing to do would be to rob El Rubio and focus on businesses during the cooldown period.

Most other moneymakers in GTA Online pale in comparison to The Cayo Perico Heist.

