GTA 6 Lucia protagonist might have a child: Report

GTA 6 Lucia is one of the rumored characters to appear as a playable protagonist, and it seems that she is going to have a child as well. According to rumors on the internet, first reported by Rockstar Universe, the alleged female protagonist will have a young child who appears in the in-game cutscenes.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 also has Jimmy as Michael De Santa’s son, the alleged child in the upcoming title appears to be much younger than him.

The child could appear as Jack Marston did in Red Dead Redemption 1 and Red Dead Redemption 2, respectively.

GTA 6 story might feature Lucia and her child, as per the latest rumors

Many sources suggest that GTA 6 Lucia could have a baby in the game's story. While Rockstar never confirmed the characters that fans can expect from the upcoming title, Jason Schreier from Bloomberg confirmed a few things about it.

In a report published on November 8, 2023, the famous reporter stated that there would be two different playable characters.

Without mentioning any names for the upcoming characters, Jason Schreier stated that there will be two protagonists: a girl and a boy, making the GTA 6 leaked footage more legitimate. It also confirms that the game will be set in a fictional city of Miami, previously known as Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is going to be released next month

On November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that the GTA 6 official trailer would be revealed in early December 2023 on the occasion of their 25th anniversary. The news came just after the Bloomberg report, giving more credibility to the latter. Here’s what Rockstar said in the official statement:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Players can expect to see some footage related to the featured characters in the game; however, nothing can be said for sure at this moment.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be released sometime between the holidays of 2024 and Spring 2025.

