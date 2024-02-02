6 GTA characters that didn't deserve to die

The GTA series has many hilarious and daring characters that have left their mark on players over the years. However, quite a few of them met unfortunate ends in the game but didn't deserve it. Rockstar Games does not shy away from offering grizzly deaths to its characters, and some have been quite shocking, to say the least.

While some deaths are inevitable, and the characters deserve them, there are several that fans wish didn't come to pass. This is mainly because these characters were charming and hilarious throughout. So, this article will list six such characters in the Grand Theft Auto series whose deaths felt unnecessary and undeserved.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 characters in the GTA 6 series who deserved to live

1) Floyd Hebert (Grand Theft Auto 5)

GTA 5 has many interesting characters who come across the protagonist trio throughout the game. Floyd is Wade's cousin and helps Trevor Phillips during certain missions. While he mostly did it unwillingly and out of fear, he met an unfortunate end.

After a mission, when Trevor and Floyd go back to his condo, they are met by Debra. She is Floyd's wife and starts cursing them for being in her house. After Trevor's taunting, she pulls out a gun while Floyd takes up a knife.

While his death happens behind the camera, the car radio notifies that a man and a woman have been found dead in their house, and the man died due to gunshot wounds. This was quite unfortunate, and Floyd did not deserve this ending.

2) Johnny Klebitz (Grand Theft Auto 5)

GTA 4 is an excellent game, and the Lost and Damned DLC was equally good, with Johnny Klebitz keeping players entertained. While he survived the ordeals of that game, he, unfortunately, met a really disappointing end at Trevor's hands in Grand Theft Auto 5. Fans would have loved to see his character cameo in GTA 6 as well.

Rockstar Games decided to introduce Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto 5 by having him kill a beloved character from a past title. So, it is fair to say that fans were shocked to see Johnny in the game and watch him get killed out of nowhere. He did not deserve to die, at least not like this.

3) Louise Cassidy-Williams (Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories)

There are several reasons why Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories is better than the original Vice City. It had a tighter story and a more believable protagonist. However, Louise Cassidy-Williams is one character who did not deserve to die at all. Not only was she Vic's love interest, but she was also a charming lady.

She faced numerous hardships but never went to the dark side. On top of that, she always tried to help out the protagonist even though their relationship turned sour after some time. After being kidnapped and rescued several times, she ultimately met her end when Armando Mendez's men shot her down.

4) Kate McCreary (Grand Theft Auto 4)

GTA 4 is one of the most realistic titles in the whole series, not just because of its features but also the quality of the story and the amazing characters. Among several others on the list, Kate McCreary is one of the characters who did not deserve to die.

Being the youngest of the siblings, she was obviously well taken care of but never indulged in her family's illegal criminal activities. She also becomes Niko's girlfriend and helps him out on several occasions. Her death was one of the saddest events in the game, as it also shatters the protagonist.

5) Alan Crawford (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

While Alan Crawford might not be the name from the GTA series that fans would remember forever, "Madd Dogg's manager" is someone almost every San Andreas fan remembers. He was a great character who met a horrible end because OG Loc couldn't get him on his side.

In the Management Issues mission, Loc asks CJ to "take care" of the manager because he was badmouthing him and ruining his chance at success. While hesitant at the beginning, Carl finally agrees and pretends to be the manager's driver but jumps his car from the pier, drowning the poor character.

6) Construction foreman (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Another death in GTA San Andreas that was quite uncalled for was the construction worker who got buried alive by CJ during the Deconstruction mission. After his sister tells him that some construction worker heckled her, our protagonist decides that it's time to put an end to his life.

That said, most players were not expecting the type of death that poor construction foreman received. After trapping him in a portable toilet, CJ pushes it into a ditch and pours concrete to bury the man alive. This is a fate worse than many as he slowly suffocated, gasping for air.

With new rumors popping up about GTA 6 trailer 2, fans are excited to know if Rockstar Games has prepared another set of gruesome deaths for seemingly innocent characters in the upcoming title as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will also have these types of shocking deaths? Yes it will I don't think so 0 votes