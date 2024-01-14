7 names in GTA series that will forever be remembered

The GTA series has many amazing characters, both protagonists and supporting ones. While some have been able to leave a mark on the community, others are slightly underrated but deserve equal love and spotlight. Creating lovable and memorable characters is one of Rockstar Games' strong suits. Be it Red Dead Redemption 2 or any of the GTA titles, there are always those whom fans remember for a long time.

While condensing the whole cast throughout the series is almost impossible, this article has picked seven characters that the Grand Theft Auto community will remember forever. Not only are they hilarious, but also charming enough to stay in everyone's memories even after the game ends.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

7 memorable characters from the GTA series

1) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is undoubtedly a name no Grand Theft Auto fan will forget. After all, this was his dying wish in GTA San Andreas and he ensured that his character would forever be a memorable one. Big Smoke first appeared as CJ's friend and gang member who turned out to be a traitor.

It was a shocking moment because players spent a lot of time with him. Big Smoke has tons of hilarious dialogue and quotes throughout the game and never misses a chance to roast CJ. His goofy and charismatic nature, alongside the epic showdown that resulted in his death, has ensured that his name is forever remembered.

2) Trevor Philips

While GTA 5 has three protagonists, Trevor Philips will always be remembered as one of the most unhinged characters in all of GTA history. Not only is he a blood-thirsty psycho who doesn't hesitate to murder someone, but is also emotionally unstable enough to kidnap someone's wife.

Even after all this, Trevor does have some layers to his character where it is clear that loyalty is something that he doesn't take lightly. Even after Michael betrayed him, he did kill his old friend immediately, or didn't help Franklin to murder him (if players pick option B). Players will forever remember him for his psychotic nature and hilarious scenes throughout the game.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is the first voiced character in the Grand Theft Auto series and is also the protagonist of Vice City. He is charming, arrogant, daring, hilarious, and has amazing dialog throughout the game. Fans are now wondering if Tommy Vercetti will be in GTA 6, especially since it is confirmed to be set in the same city.

Tommy has a charming personality that makes him one of the most memorable characters in the whole series. The game offers several opportunities to establish him as an amazing protagonist. Undoubtedly, fans won't forget him or his name no matter how many new titles arrive in the series.

4) CJ

It would be criminal to not add Carl "CJ" Johnson to the list of names that will never be forgotten by Grand Theft Auto fans. San Andreas is one of the most memorable titles in the series, and has a gripping plot and tons of amazing characters.

CJ, being the protagonist, shows tremendous character development and is one of the best that the series has to offer. He is daring and hilarious without effort. Carl shows growth throughout the game as he slowly rises through the ranks within his gang and gains respect from fellow members and players.

5) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is easily one of the best GTA protagonists who will forever be remembered and adored by the fans. This is mainly due to the game's plot and the sufferings this character had to go through. Not only is he a war veteran, but also, unfortunately, has to work for the mafia when he reaches Liberty City.

The game even makes players pick an ending where he either loses his cousin or his girlfriend in the crossfire. Throughout the game, Niko shows his willpower and skills in taking down enemies and handling unpleasant situations. This has established him as one of the characters who will never be forgotten by the community.

6) Lance Vance

One of the most shocking moments of Vice City was Lance Vance's betrayal. He was a good friend and a steady companion of Tommy throughout the game, but came out as a traitor at a crucial moment. Most players were stunned by this turn of events, and sad when they had to ultimately kill him.

Lance was neck-deep into trouble alongside Tommy and both had to complete several missions together. This not only made him lovable, but also engraved his name into players' minds. Fans also spotted a Lance Vance-looking character in the GTA 6 trailer. However, the studio has not revealed if this was a clever easter egg or not.

7) Franklin Clinton

Franklin is one of the protagonists of GTA 5 and quickly becomes one of the best characters in the game. Players get to spend a lot of time moving him around the city, taking out rivals and completing missions. He starts as a goon and a thief, but soon establishes himself as a hardcore criminal.

Franklin Clinton also appears in the multiplayer after players set up an Agency in GTA Online. He is both funny and witty, which makes him a fan-favorite in the game. There is no doubt that the community will remember his name for a long time even after Rockstar Games rolls out new Grand Theft Auto titles.

As mentioned before, it is nearly impossible to list all the amazing characters that appear throughout the series. Hopefully, the GTA 6 trailer 2 will introduce us to some new characters as well.

