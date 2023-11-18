5 iconic Big Smoke quotes in GTA San Andreas, ranked

GTA San Andreas has a special place in every gamer's heart. Most of the credit for that goes to CJ for being a charismatic protagonist. However, the supporting characters in this title are just as good. Big Smoke is an in-game personality who offers several memorable iconic quotes and moments in San Andreas. Each scene with him is hilarious, whether he's having you "follow the damn train" or ordering food.

Since Big Smoke appears quite a few times on the screen, he has numerous dialogs. However, some of them are more amusing than others. This article lists five quotes that have passed the test of time and are still as iconic as they were way back in 2004 when San Andreas was released.

Note: The items on the following list have been ranked based on the writer's personal opinions and preferences.

Five of the iconic and hilarious Big Smoke quotes in GTA San Andreas

5) Ordering food at Cluckin' Bell

"I'll have two number nines, a number nine large. A number six with extra dip. A number seven. Two number forty-fives, one with cheese, and a large soda."

It is evident from this quote that Big Smoke is a big eater. This hilarious dialogue comes during a mission in the game where several characters are ordering food. While everyone else gets a reasonable amount of food, Big Smoke takes a minute or two to complete his list.

Scenes like these are also a big reason why GTA San Andreas is one of the best games in the whole series. People still pull out this quote whenever someone eats too much or takes too much time to order their food at a fast-food drive-through.

4) When he met CJ for the first time

"You picked the wrong house, fool!"

CJ and Big Smoke's reunion was sudden and hilarious. When the former enters a house while still mourning his mother, Big Smoke rushes him with a baseball bat, all ready to teach the intruder a lesson. That's when he says the dialogue quoted above. This dialogue is used in all sorts of hilarious memes on the internet.

However, as soon as CJ identifies himself, Big Smoke is extremely happy and welcomes him with another quote: "CJ...? Aaaooooww, my dog! Whassup? Ha ha ha ha!" This is just one of the reasons why his betrayal was so heartbreaking in GTA San Andreas.

3) When CJ talks about his mother's death

"Like it says in the book.... We are both blessed and cursed."

Big Smoke is an effortlessly hilarious and mesmerizing character in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. However, he sometimes quotes things that make no sense. When CJ discloses his feelings about the whole ordeal that led to his mother's death, he pulls out the quote mentioned above.

CJ even says, "What f****** book?" The timing makes the whole conversation extremely hilarious. They both talk for a while and he later takes Carl to meet with other gang members. This interaction set the tone for the whole plot of GTA San Andreas.

3) The Wrong Side of the Tracks mission

"All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

This is one of the most iconic quotes by Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas. During the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission, CJ has to ride a motorcycle and keep up with a train while he shoots at the Ballas. While this sounds easy, it is not.

Upon failing the mission, Big Smoke is utterly disappointed in CJ and lets him know that all he had to was "follow the damn train."

1) His last moment

"When I'm gone, everyone gonna remember my name... Big Smoke!"

Till the very end, Big Smoke was a hilarious and interesting character. In his last moments, he reveals to CJ why he betrayed the Grove Street Family and his motivations behind everything he did.

However, he never apologizes for anything and takes pride in his actions. He even stops CJ when he gets emotional and tells him that everyone will remember his name, and rightfully so. It was a great way to give insight into such a great character in GTA San Andreas.

These were just some of the moments where Big Smoke was hilarious and iconic. Hopefully, Rockstar Games delivers equally impressive characters in GTA 6, considering its price is rumored to be sky-high.

