Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City in October 2002. The title came out just a year after the studio's 2001 release, Grand Theft Auto 3. It had massive expectations to live up to and, luckily, delivered on all fronts, introducing some new features and improving upon those seen in the previous installment. However, despite being technologically inferior in 2024, the game is still popular among fans.

Notably, there isn't a solitary reason for this but rather a combination of the title's gameplay and thematic offerings. So let's take a closer look at why GTA Vice City is still quite popular among the fanbase.

What makes GTA Vice City popular among the fanbase even in 2024?

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is set in the year 1986 in Vice City, which is a fictional iteration of Miami. Rockstar Games accurately captured the vibe of the decade, which makes the title a nostalgic roller coaster ride for those who were around back then.

The architecture, vintage cars, clothes, and especially the music from some of the best artists of the time, like Michael Jackson, Laura Branigan, Hall and Oates, and more, lets players relive this iconic period. In fact, even younger players who never got to experience the 1980s enjoy the setting and the aesthetic.

While the game lacks visual effects and many gameplay mechanics from more recent titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, the aforementioned aspects make it stand out even today. Hence, thematically, GTA Vice City makes for a unique and entertaining experience, to say the least.

A charismatic cast of characters also contributes to making the game unforgettable. The title's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, is voiced by the legendary Hollywood actor Ray Liotta.

Other famous personalities, like Philip Michael Thomas (as Lance Vance) and Danny Trejo (as Umberto Robina), appear in it as well. Their performances help one get invested in the storyline, which isn't exactly unique, but interesting nonetheless.

Additionally, most missions from the main campaign, as well as side quests, are extremely fun. Oddly enough, few even look back fondly at Demolition Man, which is considered one of the most frustrating missions in the GTA series.

The gap between GTA 5 and its sequel has stretched longer than any two successive titles in the series before. This has given many the opportunity to revisit GTA Vice City in recent years, reminding them of what made it special. This is another reason why it is still popular more than two decades after launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6's map will feature Vice City. This will be its debut in the series' HD Universe, and its first inclusion since 2006. As such, saying that fans are excited to roam the streets of Vice City again would be an understatement. Although it will look quite different from the original version, it is the love for the 2002 game that fuels a lot of the anticipation for the sequel.

Check out more of our Grand Theft Auto content:

Protagonists ranked II New tunable update II Recreate Paul Walker's Skyline II GTA 6 rumored file size II Why San Andreas is still popular II II Declasse Impaler SZ II Upcoming heist details

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you play GTA Vice City at launch? Yes No 0 votes