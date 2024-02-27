GTA Online tunable update enables PV Sell Price adjustments: Report

Reputed GTA Online data miner and insider, Tez2, has reported that a new tunable update for the multiplayer has gone live. According to the insider, it implements a new Personal Vehicle (PV) daily selling price system, which should prevent players from exploiting money glitches. Under this reported adjustment, the PV sale value will diminish gradually upon selling multiple owned cars within a certain timeframe.

While Tez2 had already reported about this PV sale value adjustment in December 2023, the system seems to have only been activated today. That said, let's look at the alleged changes implemented by the latest Grand Theft Auto Online tunable update.

Latest GTA Online tunable update reportedly implements new daily Sell Price adjustment for Personal Vehicles

Expand Tweet

On December 21, 2023, Tez2 shared an X post detailing a new Personal Vehicle (PV) daily Sell Price adjustment system. This feature has reportedly gone live with the latest GTA Online tunable update, released today, February 27, 2024.

Under this new system, the sale value of PVs will supposedly decrease gradually at the following rate for 18 hours after selling the first vehicle:

First vehicle - Players will get 100% of the actual sale value

- Players will get 100% of the actual sale value Second vehicle - Players will get 50% of the actual sale value

- Players will get 50% of the actual sale value Third vehicle - Players will get 20% of the actual sale value

- Players will get 20% of the actual sale value Fourth vehicle and so on - Players will get 5% of the actual sale value

Details of the newly reported sell price adjustment (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

This should help in countering duplication money glitches in GTA Online. One of its best examples is the infamous Deluxo glitch that involves players buying the Imponte Deluxo but terminating the internet connection immediately to prevent any money from being deducted.

If executed well, players could get the car for free on each attempt and make millions from selling it repeatedly. However, with this PV sell price adjustment now reportedly active, the sale value should gradually reduce within 18 hours after selling it once.

Notably, Rockstar Games also releases background updates and patches regularly to tackle such glitches. That said, this adjustment could act as an added measure to counter unfair means of making money in GTA Online.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto content from Sportskeeda:

Recreate Paul Walker's Skyline II Best cars for millionaires II Free vehicles II Removed cars II Cars under a million II Declasse Impaler SZ II Upcoming heist details II Anita Ward in Grand Theft Auto 6 II GTA Plus benefits

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever used money glitches in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes