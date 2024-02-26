Top 5 GTA Plus benefits this month (Feb 26 - March 6)

Rockstar Games launched GTA Plus, a paid subscription service for GTA Online, in early 2022. Its members get access to a rotating set of benefits every month, along with some fixed perks. However, it is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

This month, Plus subscribers can claim a free car, discounts on other exciting rides, and bonus rewards on a set of missions through March 6, 2024.

Since there isn't much time left before this Plus cycle expires, users should take advantage of the currently available benefits as soon as possible. So, let's look at the top five GTA Plus benefits this month.

20% discount on Bravado Buffalo STX and other top 4 GTA Plus benefits this month (February 26 - March 6, 2024)

5) 40% discount on Casino Penthouse

Grand Theft Auto Online players can purchase a Penthouse at the Diamond Casino and Resort. These properties are available on Diamond Casino's official website, each costing well over a million dollars. Nevertheless, through March 6, 2024, Plus subscribers can get one at a 40% discount.

Players can tinker with their Penthouse's interior design to better suit their taste and even add a table game from the casino downstairs. Owning one is also necessary to unlock the Casino Story missions that pay decently well and reward a free weaponized and armored car upon completion.

4) 2x bonuses on Casino Work Missions

Casino Work Missions (different from Casino Story Missions) are Freemode jobs that can be requested from Agatha Baker. She is introduced in the cutscene that gets triggered when players visit their Penthouse for the first time.

Players can call her from their in-game mobile phone and start a Casino Work Mission by selecting the Request Work option. Notably, GTA Plus members will get 2x the regular cash and RP for completing these jobs as part of the ongoing Plus subscription cycle.

3) 20% discount on Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX is a Muscle Car seemingly based on the Dodge Charger's 2015 variant. It is usually available on Legendary Motorsport for $2,150,000 or its $1,612,500 Trade Price, which gets unlocked after purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency. That said, Plus members can get a 20% discount from the Vinewood Car Club through March 6, 2024.

There are many great things about the Buffalo STX, such as its fully upgraded top speed of 126.25 mph, Imani Tech as well as Armor Plating compatibility, and bullet-resistant windows on all sides.

2) 2x bonuses on Casino Story Missions

Casino Story Missions are unlocked after buying a Casino Penthouse and meeting Agatha Baker. To start them, players must wait for her to call and then go to the AB icon's location inside the Diamond Casino.

All of them can be completed solo and will pay 2x the regular cash and RP to Plus subscribers through March 6, 2024. Besides cash rewards, players get an Armored Enus Paragon R for free upon completing the Casino Story Missions for the first time. It has a good top speed, bullet-resistant windows, and dual front-facing machine guns.

1) FREE Ocelot Jugular

GTA Plus subscribers can claim a free Ocelot Jugular while this monthly subscription cycle lasts. This is a GTA Online Sports Car that is usually available for $1,225,000 on Legendary Motorsport or for its $918,750 Trade Price that unlocks after finishing the Diamond Casino Heist as leader with this vehicle.

Once fully upgraded, the Ocelot Jugular can hit a top speed of 126.50 mph, which is quite impressive, to say the least. Its stylish design looks to be inspired by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and has some decent customization options available, like liveries, spoilers, and more.

