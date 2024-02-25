5 of the slowest sports cars in GTA Online that one should avoid (2024)

The sports car is a popular vehicle category in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online that is also in very high demand. Rockstar Games offers over 100 sports cars in the multiplayer game with different features and performance output. Most players usually want to get their hands on the fastest sports cars, avoiding spending money on those that don't perform well. However, the game lacks a proper way to determine a vehicle’s performance before owning it.

Therefore, this article lists five of the most popular yet slowest sports cars in GTA Online that you should avoid getting in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order. The top speeds are measured by popular YouTuber Broughy1322.

Pfister Neon, Karin Kuruma, and three other slow sports cars in GTA Online one should avoid in 2024

1) Dinka Veto Modern

The Dinka Veto Modern is the slowest sports car in GTA 5 Online, with a top speed of only 76.80 mph or 123.60 km/h. Keep in mind that this speed is achievable only after you fully upgrade the vehicle. The base top speed of the Veto Modern is only 49.71 mph or 80.00 km/h.

It is a single-seater Go-Kart that cannot be used in any mainstream races. Despite this, the vehicle costs $995,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. You can use the Dinka Veto Modern only to traverse the Grand Theft Auto 5 map slowly and to play custom Go-Kart races.

2) Karin Kuruma

The Karin Kuruma is a popular vehicle in GTA Online. However, many new players could not distinguish between the normal variant and the armored variant as they looked identical. While you can buy the armored variant to avoid enemy bullets, the normal variant should be avoided at all costs.

The base model Karin Kuruma, which costs $525,000, runs at a top speed of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h after full upgrades. It is slower compared to many other NPC cars in GTA Online. Moreover, it does not protect you from enemy bullets and homing missiles.

3) Maibatsu Penumbra FF

The Penumbra series cars are also very popular in the game. But, players should avoid the Maibatsu Penumbra FF as it cannot go beyond the speed of 112.75 mph or 181.45 km/h. While the base model Maibatsu Penumbra can be acquired temporarily from the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, The FF variant must be purchased for an enormous sum of $1,380,000 to drive.

Therefore, considering the performance output, you should avoid spending money on the Maibatsu Penumbra FF as it is a very mediocre vehicle compared to some other cars in GTA Online.

4) Pfister Neon

The Pfister Neon may look like a fast car, but it cannot go beyond 114.00 mph or 183.46 km/h. This is a bummer, considering there are a total of 11 Pfister cars in the multiplayer game, and Neon is the slowest one among them.

Despite this, the Legendary Motorsport website charges $1,500,000 for the vehicle. You must also spend extra money upgrading it. Therefore, players are advised to avoid the Neon and invest in other fastest cars in GTA Online.

5) Annis 300R

Unlike other sports cars on this list, the Annis 300R has some extravagant features included under the Imani Tech Upgrades. Still, it is one of the slowest vehicles in the game, with a top speed of only 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h. If you are an expert driver, it will take you 1:03.881 minutes to finish a lap.

The 300R is a pricey car that costs $2,075,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. However, the price does not justify the performance output. Therefore, if you are on a tight budget and looking for an all-rounder car, you should avoid the Annis 300R in GTA Online.

More GTA Online vehicle guides:

Best free-roam cars || Fastest sports cars || Best armored cars || New Salvage Yard Vehicles || Latest Podium Vehicle

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes