5 fastest vehicles in GTA Online for beginners, ranked

Fast cars are a major demand in GTA Online, and most players prefer to get their hands on the fastest one available in their budget. However, Rockstar Games charges ridiculously for most of the cars in the multiplayer game. While rich and veteran players can easily afford them, beginners have to stick to basic cars to complete their missions in the game.

However, the community has pointed out some fast vehicles that come with a far lower price tag. These budget-friendly cars can also easily challenge most other cars on the streets.

This article lists and ranks five of the fastest vehicles that beginners can afford in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking BF Weevil Custom, Pegassi Zentorno, and three other fast cars for beginners in GTA Online

5) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is arguably one of the most versatile cars in GTA Online in 2023. It has three different variants that can reach the following top speeds:

Standard Banshee : 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h

: 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h Banshee 900R : 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h

: 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h HSW Banshee: 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h

The HSW variant is only available for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Legendary Motorsport website sells the Banshee for a base price of $105,000. However, if you have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack on the last-gen console and PC, you can get the car for free.

4) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the most legendary cars in GTA 5 Story Mode, and it also has significance in the multiplayer version. It is one of the most affordable hybrid-electric supercars in the game. While its base top speed is 98.80 mph or 159.00 km/h, you can upgrade the car to reach up to 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h.

Legendary Motorsport usually charges $725,000 for the base model of the Zentorno. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering it at a flat 50% discount. The studio will also provide a new, unique livery for the car in December 2023, making it one of the best deals in recent times.

3) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Many players might be unaware, but the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is the fastest car in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is a customized version of the standard Vapid Dominator that can run at a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. Grand Theft Auto Online players can also use it as a reliable race car.

It is based on the real-life Ford Mustang and comes with a pre-installed Pißwasser racing livery. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges only $315,000 for the muscle car.

2) Pegassi Toros

The Pegassi Toros is one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online. It is an SUV based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador, and Audi Q8. A fully upgraded Toros can easily reach a top speed of 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h.

It is one of the most reliable cars you can drive in almost all terrains. During the snow season, the roads become slippery, and the Pegassi Toros becomes one of the widely used vehicles among players. You can get this car from Legendary Motorsport for a base price of only $498,000.

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is a Benny's Original Motor Works upgradable vehicle you can purchase from his website for $980,000. It is a hotrod that can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h after full upgrades.

The Weevil Custom is the fastest car in GTA Online in PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions. The price tag of the car includes the price of the BF Weevil ($870,000). However, you can get the base variant for free by completing all three Keinemusik DJ Requests missions given by English Dave.

