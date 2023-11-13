Top 10 fastest cars in GTA 5's online mode (November 2023)

Fast cars are one of the most important elements of the GTA Online gameplay. Rockstar Games offers nearly 500 unique vehicles in the multiplayer game, catering to the needs of all players. However, not all vehicles are quick enough to be called “fast cars.” Unfortunately, there is no proper way of testing a car’s performance without owning it. This often forces players to spend their money on unwanted vehicles.

To help, this article lists the top 10 fastest cars in GTA Online that you can get in November 2023.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, BF Weevil Custom, and eight of the other fastest cars in GTA Online

10) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a unique-looking supercar in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h. Moreover, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can equip it with Hao’s Special Works upgrades, increasing its top speed to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

9) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars that can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. However, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced players apply HSW Performance Upgrades to increase the top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. The HSW upgrades make it the fastest car in the game for next-gen players.

8) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

As the name implies, it is an Arena War vehicle that cannot be used in normal races. However, its top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h is very useful for driving across the map. The car also comes in three variants: Apocalypse Imperator, Future Shock Imperator, and Nightmare Imperator.

7) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique and useful vehicles in GTA Online. It is an armored, weaponized, and rocket booster-fitted car that can cruise at a top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h. It is an amphibious vehicle that you can also drive underwater.

6) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most stylish and fastest sports cars in GTA Online. While its base top speed is 101.38 mph or 163.15 km/h, you can increase it to 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h by fully upgrading it.

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the fastest race cars in the game, with a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h. While Legendary Motorsport charges $1,420,000 for the vehicle, you can claim it for free this month as part of the GTA+ subscription.

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is notorious for being a “water magnet” in GTA Online. However, one cannot deny its impressive top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h. The car also comes with two rocket boosters that temporarily increase the top speed even more. However, it cannot be used in standard races.

3) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is the fastest race car for old-gen and PC players. It can be equipped with Benny’s Original Motor Works upgrades that help it reach a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. The GTA 6 leaked footage showed many current vehicles returning in the upcoming game, and some fans want the Weevil Custom as well.

2) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is an Arena War vehicle that can reach a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. It also has a rocket boost that helps in quick acceleration. The boost is rechargeable, and you can use it repetitively.

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is known as the Batmobile of Grand Theft Auto Online. It is a weaponized supercar that can run at a top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h. However, the quick-rechargeable rocket boost at the back increases the top speed even more. Although the car cannot be used in races, it has an impressive lap time of 0:56.425 minutes.

