GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars (November 16 to November 22)

As Thursday arrives, Rockstar Games is all set to release a brand new weekly update in GTA Online. While the update usually goes live around 2:30 A.M. PST, data miners from GTA Forums have leaked plenty of details that piqued the community’s interest. Even though no new cars have been announced, you can win two brand-new cars as Podium and Prize Ride rewards.

The upcoming changes will be effective from November 16, 2023, to November 22, 2023. While the leaks are always known to be accurate, an official confirmation from Rockstar Games is still awaited.

Rockstar Games to add the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Karin 190z as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the November 16 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaker, Spider-Vice, Rockstar Games will add the Dinka Kanjo SJ as the new Podium Car for this week. After the update goes live, you can find it inside The Diamond Casino & Resort premises.

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is one of the budget-friendly cars in the game that usually costs $1,370,000. However, this week, you can win it for free from the Lucky Wheel. While winning the vehicle depends on luck, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to ensure victory with every spin.

It is a harmless trick that many players use regularly. If you don’t get the car on the first try, you can come back again after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again.

On the other hand, race enthusiasts can win the Karin 190z this week from the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. The vehicle was removed from the game after the GTA Online Summer 2023 DLC. However, you can win by finishing in the top five LS Car Meet Series Races positions for two days.

Since it is now a rare car in the multiplayer game, one must try to win it during the offer period.

Brief details about the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Karin 190z

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a tuner car in GTA Online based on the real-life Honda Civic Coupe Gen V. Despite its simple look, the car is important to the drifting community. You can apply the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires that make it one of the best drift cars in the game. A fully upgraded Kanjo SJ can run at a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h).

The Karin 190z is a sports classics car inspired by real-life Datsun 240Z, Nissan Fairlady Z, Nissan S30, and Toyota 2000GT. It has a classy vintage look that can be enhanced with extensive customization. A fully upgraded 190z can run at a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h).

