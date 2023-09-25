5 best tuner cars in GTA 5's Online multiplayer, ranked

The tuner cars are known as the most upgradable ones in GTA 5 Online. While Rockstar Games hasn’t made any exclusive category for them yet, it included some cars from other classes in the tunable category. Presently, the multiplayer game offers 19 tuner cars for purchase. However, not all of them are worth spending money as most players prefer the best vehicles.

This article lists and ranks five of the best tuner cars that you can get in GTA 5 Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pfister Comet S2, Karin Sultan RS Classic, and three other best tuner cars in GTA Online

5) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a sports and tuner car in GTA Online that is based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. The Futo GTX is known as one of the best drift cars in the game. It has a boxy design with sharp rounded edges that give the car a unique look.

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of customization options that include intercoolers, doors, fog lights, exhausts, fenders, pop-up headlights, hoods, liveries, spoilers, and many more. When fully upgraded, you can push it to a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

4) Karin Sultan RS Classic

If you are a JDM fan, the Karin Sultan RS Classic is the best tuner car for you in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Subaru Impreza 22B STI and shares a similar design to that of Karin Futo GTX. While the vehicle looks simple on the outside, its features and customizations make it a hidden gem.

The Sultan RS Classic has extensive customization that covers both the exterior and interior. You can even customize minor details such as headlight covers, the dashboard, window spoilers, door panels, and many more. It is also a popular drift car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

3) Pfister Growler

The Pfister Growler is based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman and looks almost similar. It is a stylish sports car in GTA Online that can grab anyone’s attention easily. The vehicle is powered by a flat-6 engine and a seven-speed transmission box. You can push its top speed up to 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h.

However, the main USP of the Growler is its customization. While the standard model is already attractive, the customization makes it an absolute eye candy. You can change bumpers, exhausts, fenders, hoods, seats, steering wheels, and many more. The LS Car Meet also offers Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires which make it the best drift car in the game.

2) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is another Porsche on the list based on the real-life Porsche 992. It also carries the same charm as other Porsche cars in the game. However, it is a dominant contender on the race track as it can run at a top speed of 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h.

Most Comet S2 owners love to customize their cars and GTA Online also offers plenty of options. These customizations significantly improve the car's looks. However, it is an expensive one to own and upgrade and many players allegedly use GTA Online money glitches for the purpose.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is very popular among Supra fans as it is based on the real-life Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB). It is a sports and tuner car with stylish looks and top-tier performance. The JDM car can be extensively customized with after-market bumpers, canards, exhausts, headlights, liveries, louvers, skirts, spoilers, and many more.

It is a drift car that can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. You can decrease the traction even more by opting for Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires. After the recent GTA 6 release date leak, fans are expecting new Supra models in the upcoming game.

