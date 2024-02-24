How to start Casino Story Missions in GTA Online for 2x bonuses (February 24-28)

Rockstar Games is offering 2x bonuses on the Diamond Casino Story Missions as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. You can attempt these missions solo or with up to four participants. The bonuses will last until February 28, 2024. Besides monetary rewards, these missions also grant an armored and weaponized vehicle that cannot be bought upon completion.

However, unlocking the Diamond Casino Story Missions requires you to make a hefty investment at the Diamond Casino first, which could make them inaccessible to some beginners.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at how to start Casino Story Missions in Grand Theft Auto Online for 2x bonuses this week.

GTA Online Casino Story Missions: How to start for 2x bonuses this week (February 24 - 28, 2024)

To unlock the Casino Story Missions in GTA Online, you must first buy a Casino Penthouse from Diamond Casino's official website. The website can be accessed from your character's mobile phone, and each property costs over one million dollars. Buying even the cheapest one should unlock these missions in the game.

Enter the Penthouse to trigger a cutscene featuring Agatha Baker, Tao Cheng and other characters.

Agatha should call you a short while after the cutscene concludes, and this will unlock the Casino Story Missions. Completing them will reward 2x bonus cash and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

To start the Casino Story Missions, go inside the Diamond Casino and head over to the AB icon's location. The mission marker will be just outside the Management room doors. Step inside and press the button prompted in the screen's top left.

Here are the names of all Diamond Casino Story Missions:

Loose Cheng

House Keeping

Strong Arm Tactics

Play to Win

Bad Beat

Cashing Out

Once a mission is completed, you must wait a while for Agatha to call back and unlock the next one in the series. They can be started from the same location in the casino.

The Casino Story Missions can be started from here (Image via YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

As mentioned earlier, these missions can completed alone, but some of them, especially Strong Arm Tactics and Bad Beat, can be quite difficult for GTA Online solo players. Therefore, It is best to stack up on snacks and armor before starting any mission.

After all the Casino Story Missions are completed, you will be rewarded the cash payout along with the Armored Enus Paragon R for free.

The vehicle can be collected from the docks. It has dual front-facing machine guns and bullet-resistant windows on all sides. Once fully upgraded, the car can hit an impressive top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h).

You will also meet a character named Vincent Effenburger during the Casino Story Missions. Interestingly, he is linked to an upcoming GTA Online heist, called the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

