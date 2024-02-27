5 best GTA Online cars that cost less than a million (2024)

GTA Online has a vast roster of vehicles with some amazing cars. Some can take you across the checkpoints in the blink of an eye, whereas others offer solid protection from Homing Missiles and other explosives. However, some of these cars cost a fortune and are not the right option for beginners with limited funds. Thus, you ideally save up money for other important things in the game and focus on cars that cost under a million.

However, this can get tricky since you need to compromise on certain aspects when going with a cheap car. Also, it can be difficult to differentiate between a decent and a bad car when it comes to this price range.

To help you solve this dilemma, this article will list five great cars in the game that are under $1 million but also offer decent performance and protection to the driver.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Turismo Classic, Kurama (Armored), and 3 other amazing GTA Online cars that are under $1 million

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

When it comes to cars under the one million price range, the Karin Kuruma (Armored) should be your priority. Not only is it an armored Sports Car, but it also has decent performance that will come in handy during missions and exploring the map in public lobbies.

This real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and 2015 Subaru WRX STi-inspired car will cost you $698,250 in the game. This is quite less since most other armored cars in GTA Online are quite high in the price range. Apart from being relatively cheap, Karin Kuruma (Armored) can also reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h).

2) Pegassi Zentorno

If you're looking to purchase a Super Car in GTA Online but don't have multiple millions to spend, then the Pegassi Zentorno could be one of the best options for you. It costs only $725,000 and offers amazing looks and decent performance for this price range.

With a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), this Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-inspired car can help you perform well in races. This is quite a decent speed for a car this cheap. On top of that, the Zentorno is also one of the vehicles that might appear in GTA 6.

3) HVY Insurgent

If you're on a tight budget and are looking for something that can tank numerous Homing Missiles and protect from all sorts of danger, then the HVY Insurgent is the only logical choice. This behemoth only costs $897,750 and can tank around 27 Homing Missiles. This level of protection is something only a few other vehicles offer in GTA Online.

However, you will need to be satisfied with its top speed of 98.25 mph (158.12 km/h) and the limited customization options that it offers. While it does come in handy during some situations, being armored to the teeth is a much better way of traversing the public lobbies of the game.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is one of the most iconic vehicles in the series, as it has appeared in the past games as well. In GTA Online, it is a Sports Classics car that costs $705,000 but offers great looks alongside amazing performance for its price tag.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is mostly based on the real-life Ferrari F40 and Testarossa but also takes some inspiration from other models. It can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) normally and upon equipping the HSW Performance Upgrades, it goes up to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h). This is some truly amazing speed that can help you win races.

5) Vapid Caracara 4x4

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 is one of the best off-road vehicles in the game and costs relatively less. If you're looking for something that can tackle uneven terrain with ease, then we recommend spending $875,000 and purchasing this amazing vehicle based on the real-life Ford F-150.

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 can reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h). Since speed is not the most important factor when taking the treacherous path through the woods and mountain, you will appreciate this vehicle's handling, braking, and grip.

