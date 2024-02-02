7 best GTA Online vehicles for low budget (2024)

Owning a good vehicle in GTA Online is necessary to win races or stay protected against griefers and campers in the multiplayer lobbies. However, fancy features and amazing top speeds also come with a reasonably high price tag. While this is not much of an issue for experienced players, newbies often steal cars and motorcycles from random peds, as other options are expensive.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games has added several great vehicles to the game that won't tear a hole in your pocket. On top of that, they also offer good performance that is sufficient for low levels.

If you are also looking for good low-budget vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, this article should help you out.

7 budget-friendly vehicles in GTA Online that offer good performance

1) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored)

While the normal Benefactor Schafter V12 is already a great car in GTA Online, the armored version offers much more than what most players expect from a vehicle that only costs $325,000 in the game.

While it is not the fastest armored car in GTA Online, the Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) offers decent speed and protection to the driver. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) quite easily. On top of that, it offers decent protection from explosives as it can take one tank shell and two sticky bombs before catching fire.

2) Pegassi Bati 801

There are several fast motorcycles in GTA Online, and the Pegassi Bati 801 is one of them. Not only is it extremely cheap, coming in at only $15,000, but it also offers great top speed and performance that come in handy during all the stations that the game can throw at you.

The Pegassi Bati 801 can reach a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) with relative ease and is a reliable companion in the online multiplayer. Players on a budget can easily purchase and use it for all sorts of things, from casual riding to performing stunts.

3) Grotti Turismo R

There is no shortage of Super Cars in GTA Online. However, most of them come with ridiculous price tags that make them inaccessible for beginners or players on a budget. However, the Grotti Turismo R is one of the vehicles in the category that offers decent performance at a cheap price.

Grotti Turismo R only costs $500,000 and can go 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). The price gets even lower when Rockstar Game offers discounts during a GTA Online weekly update. So, if you're looking for style and performance, go for this car.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is another motorcycle on the list that is both pocket-friendly and performs well for its price range. This military bike can be purchased for $225,000 and is excellent for missions where players need to tackle rough terrain.

While it is not the fastest motorcycle in the game, the Maibatsu Manchez Scout is still capable of reaching a top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h), which is good enough for normal cruising and riding around the town.

5) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

While a price tag of $1,750,000 might not look budget-friendly, this is the amount that will get you one of the cheapest yet best helicopters in GTA Online. Since players need to own an aerial vehicle in the game for efficiency and safety purposes, it is best to save up some money and go for the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper.

Being a weaponized vehicle, players can shoot Homing Missiles and fire the machine gun from this helicopter in the game. It can also fly at a top speed of 45.00 mph (233.35 km/h), which is quite fast. You can also spawn it anytime once you purchase it and register yourself as a CEO in the game.

6) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

If you've set your mind on getting a muscle car GTA Online, you should go for Vapid Pißwasser Dominator. Even though it falls in this category, the vehicle is quite sporty and manages to reach a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). It can also help you with heists, but beware of the random Auto Shop resetting bug that is currently plaguing the game during missions.

On top of that, you will only need to spend $315,000 to purchase the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator. The vehicle has good speed and overall performance, making it a sensible choice for new players.

7) Vapid Sandking XL

While the Vapid Sandking XL is one of the best free cars in GTA Online, it can get a little tricky to locate it on the vast map of the game. So, if you are impatient and want it immediately, you will need to spend a mere $45,000 to own this offroading beast.

The Vapid Sandking XL can only reach a top speed of 99.00 mph (159.32 km/h), which is more than enough for a vehicle that is made to tackle rough terrains. It has amazing torque and ground clearance that allows you to cross any obstacle without stopping.

In other news, fans have a lot of expectations from GTA 6 trailer 2 as the first video broke several records and revealed a ton of information.

