Top 5 fastest helicopters in GTA Online (October 2023)

No new helicopters will be debuting in GTA Online for a while, so let's take a gander at the fastest of the bunch within October 2023. This list should hold up in future months, especially since Rockstar Games seldom releases new choppers. If they do, it might not even crack the top five. Note that all top speeds listed in this article come from YouTuber Broughy1322's documented data.

Lap time is a different metric altogether, which is primarily more useful for races. Top speed can be more handy for general gameplay, especially when it comes to the average everyday grind in GTA Online.

Akula, Conada and more of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online (2023)

5) Akula

An Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 157.25 mph

The first helicopter on this list is the Akula, which isn't eligible for races. Nonetheless, it's a solid chopper for GTA Online players in need of a stealth vehicle. This aircraft can make a person go off the radar and even reduce high-level Wanted Levels to just two stars.

Just note that you cannot use weapons while in Stealth Mode. Otherwise, the Akula is quite fast and has a multitude of weapons at its disposal, ranging from standard homing missiles to various bombs you could drop on enemies from afar.

4) Swift Deluxe

A Swift Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 157.75 mph

A golden helicopter is pretty cool. Even if you have the one that's not golden from the Pisces Yacht, its top speed is still amazing as it caps at 157.75 mph. The main downside is that players who want to buy the Swift Deluxe by itself will have to fork over $5,150,000, making it one of the most expensive vehicles.

It's not weaponized, meaning anybody who wishes to use the Swift Deluxe will likely be using it for some races or to get around GTA Online's big map.

3) Conada

A Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 158.75 mph

This helicopter is not to be confused with the Weaponized Conada. The latter is a disappointment in that it costs $3,385,000, has homing missiles that aren't as spammable as other weaponized vehicles, and has a top speed of 151 mph.

By comparison, the regular Conada has a top speed of 158.75 mph and costs $2,450,000 by default (or $1,837,500 at Trade Price). On a related note, the Conada has the best-recorded lap time by YouTuber Broughy1322 for its class, being nearly three seconds faster than the Swift Deluxe.

2) Volatus

A Volatus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 161.25 mph

Some vehicles are fairly unnoteworthy, even if they are incredibly fast. GTA Online's Volatus has the second-highest top speed for a helicopter, yet it doesn't have any other unique features worth discussing. If players want something incredibly fast, the Volatus is a good choice.

Just remember that the next option on this list is faster, cheaper, and even has weapons, making it much more useful in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

1) Sparrow

A Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 168.75 mph

The Sparrow is consistently one of the best helicopters to own in GTA Online. Not only is it the fastest in its class, with a whopping top speed of 168.75 mph, but it's also weaponized and dovetails excellently with the Kosatka. Its homing missiles are quite good in terms of accuracy, making them reliable against NPCs while grinding missions.

If you still value The Cayo Perico Heist after its nerf, then having a chopper that spawns in the Kosatka is quite convenient. A price of $1,815,000 is also quite cheap, giving the Sparrow yet another advantage over many other aircraft in GTA Online.

