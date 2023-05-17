5 reasons why Akula is the best helicopter in GTA Online

Out of all the types of vehicles available in GTA Online, helicopters offer some of the best features. The Akula is one such chopper that can go head-to-head with any aircraft, motorcycle, or car when it comes to certain aspects like speed. While it is not as fast as some of the in-game planes, its maneuverability acts as the great equalizer.

The Akula boasts a menacing design, which is an amalgamation of the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche and Kamov Ka-50 "Black Shark," which are real-life helicopters.

However, there are factors other than its looks that make this chopper the best in its class. Here are five reasons why the Akula is the best helicopter in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Stealth Mode and 4 other reasons why Akula is the best helicopter in GTA Online

1) Great speed

There are many missions in this game that require players to travel from one place to another quickly. While the title offers many cars that can be used for this purpose, choppers can travel without any limitations in the sky.

The Akula is one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online and can hit a great top speed of 157.25 mph or 253.07 km/h. This attribute is bested by only a few other aircraft; however, they fail to match it in other areas. The copter also features great acceleration. This aids it in recording a quick lap time of 0:54.368, which makes the Akula the second fastest in its category.

2) Stealth Mode

The element of surprise can be a great advantage in any battle. Due to their nature, helicopters can be spotted from a great distance, giving adversaries some time to prepare. However, the Akula possesses a unique Stealth Mode that prevents it from appearing on enemy radars.

This makes it one of the best options for executing stealth attacks. There is only one other chopper that features the Stealth Mode, the Annihilator Stealth. However, its top speed is quite slow compared to the Akula in GTA Online.

3) Can be weaponized

In a competitive environment, such as the one Grand Theft Auto Online offers, players not only need to defend themselves but should also ensure they have something to fight back. In this regard, one cannot go wrong with the Akula. Via the Hangar in GTA Online, players can add incendiary, explosive, gas, or cluster grenades to its arsenal.

They can also upgrade its front-mounted turret gun with a Mounted Missile Barrage or Mounted Homing Missiles. This many weapons ensure a safe experience in the game's public lobbies. It also helps in completing certain missions easily.

4) Durability

Other than weaponizing the Akula, players can also reinforce the aircraft to raise its durability to a much higher degree. While it is already bulletproof on the back, there are five further armor upgrade levels available. Once the Akula's armor is enhanced to its maximum capacity, gamers will need the following number of explosives to destroy it:

Homing Launcher/Oppressor Missiles/Jet Missiles - 3

RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bombs/MOC Canon - 3

Explosive Rounds - 7

Tank Canon - 1

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - 1

Such resistance can come in handy while battling other players or during several action-packed missions in GTA Online.

5) Affordability

Most vehicles packed with as many features as the Akula are quite expensive. After the vehicular price changes were implemented in GTA Online, this helicopter got a little costlier. However, it is still affordable in the context of this game.

The Akula can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for a price of $4,500,000. Given everything it offers, that price tag isn't unreasonable. That said, players can also make this helicopter a little more affordable by unlocking its Trade Price of $3,375,000. This can be achieved by completing the Doomsday Heist mission related to the Akula.

