GTA Online's upcoming update: Major price changes, License Plate Creator, and more

GTA Online boasts a very large playerbase, and fans have always been vocal about certain changes that should be implemented to enhance this title's gaming experience. Rockstar Games values their feedback and recently announced that it will be making numerous modifications to this Grand Theft Auto title in the coming weeks.

Based on the revealed information, many GTA Online cars' pricing will be altered, and some missions' difficulty levels will be re-balanced after the upcoming update goes live. A new License Plate Creator will also be released next week. Let's take a deeper look at each of these pieces of content.

Everything to know about GTA Online vehicle price changes, License Plate Creator, and more

Rockstar Roundup @RSRoundup 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released https://t.co/NghOURkYg4

Car customization has been a prominent aspect of GTA Online since its inception. Each player has their own vision for what their rides should look like, including minor elements like license plates. While the game did offer a few choices for these items, they were fairly generic.

Luckily, Rockstar Games has announced that it will be adding a License Plate Creator next week. This new feature will allow gamers to make custom License Plates, where they will possibly be able to alter the background and text. The entire process will be carried out on a dedicated in-game website, and the created items will then be delivered. Each player will be able to make up to 30 custom License Plates.

Vehicle price changes

Grand Theft Auto Online is home to various types of vehicles. While some cars are grounded in reality, others belong to a distant future. Unfortunately, the unassailable advantage the latter category's cars give their owners has been a major issue. The community has persistently requested Rockstar to dial back some of their abilities.

However, the developers have come up with a different solution to this problem. Come April 27, 2023, many GTA Online vehicles will have their prices re-adjusted. The following changes will not be permanent, as Rockstar Games will continue to make more price adjustments moving forward.

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

- $1,300,000 Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

- $2,000,000 Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

- $4,000,000 Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 HVY Chernobog -$1,500,000

-$1,500,000 Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

- $5,750,000 Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Pegassi Opressor - $2,750,000

- $2,750,000 Pegassi Opressor Mk II - $8,000,000

- $8,000,000 Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

- $4,250,000 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

The developers also intend to re-evaluate the abilities of many GTA aerial vehicles based on player feedback.

Lastly, some GTA Online missions will seemingly have their difficulty levels tweaked and their payouts revised. A recent change of such nature was implemented for The First Dose mission, Fatal Incursion, along with a 25% payout increase for all Last Dose ones.

Poll : Is $8,000,000 the right price for the Oppressor Mk II? Yes No 0 votes