GTA 5 mobile APK + OBB download links for Android: Real game doesn't exist

GTA 5 is one of the most popular video games ever made. In the last 10 years, this title has seen multiple re-releases on different platforms. However, it is yet to be made available on hand-held devices. In fact, its developer, Rockstar Games, hasn't announced any plans to release it on Android — or even the extremely popular Nintendo Switch.

That said, searching for GTA 5 APK or OBB files on the internet yields countless results claiming to be download links to the game's Android version. You must avoid clicking on such links since Grand Theft Auto 5's official mobile version doesn't exist.

Rockstar Games hasn't released or announced any plans for Grand Theft Auto 5's Android or even iOS version. Hence, you must beware of any GTA 5 mobile APK and OBB download links on the internet.

They mostly appear as ads on various websites like Google as well as YouTube and even feature official artwork as well as logos designed by Rockstar. However, they are 100% fake and can be a threat to your mobile device.

On some occasions, downloading software from such links might install a fan-made version of Grand Theft Auto 5 on your device. Many of these games look very close to the original but are complete knock-offs.

These fake APK and OBB download links might also infect your Android devices with viruses. They not only pose a threat to the phone's functioning but to all the data in it as well. An official GTA 5 Android version doesn't exist yet, and therefore, you must not click on dubious links or ads on the internet to try to get it.

Those who want to experience something like Grand Theft Auto 5 on their Android device can play the official mobile versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. They are available on the Google Play Store but need to be purchased.

Alternatively, they can try other mobile games like GTA 5 made by reputed developers. However, once again, these must be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Will Grand Theft Auto 5 ever release on Android?

2022's GTA 6 leaks suggested that most of Rockstar Games' development teams might be focused on the upcoming title. So, it's hard to tell whether the developer would want to invest resources into developing a 10-year-old game's mobile port.

GTA 5's visual effects, features, and gameplay mechanics just seem too difficult to implement on weaker systems such as Android devices. Oddly enough, the title's multiplayer is seemingly struggling to run even on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Rockstar has only released Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC so far. Therefore, you will need one of these devices to play the game currently.

The support for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer has ended on the PS3 and Xbox 360, so those wanting to experience that content will have to get a PS4, Xbox One, or their successor. Rockstar releases fresh content for the multiplayer regularly, and you can make a lot of money in it quickly via GTA Online money glitches.

