Weaponized Conada finally debuts in GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC today

GTA Online has just added a new vehicle as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed content – the Buckingham Weaponized Conada. Starting today, players can go to Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website and buy this much-awaited light-attack helicopter for a price tag of $3,385,000. It is essentially an armed version of the standard Conada chopper available in-game.

The current GTA Online weekly event will last through August 16, 2023, allowing players to grab the helicopter whenever they want.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries continues with the arrival of Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added a novel vehicle in Los Santos - the Buckingham Weaponized Conada. This 2-seater helicopter is highly inspired by the real-life MD Helicopter 969 Twin Attack.

Being a weaponized version of the normal Conada, this armed variant looks almost the same; however, players can notice the following tweaks added to the design:

FLIR camera pod (nose)

Two stub wings (and 4 pylons for each side)

Permanently closed rear-doors

Crates in the rear bay

GTA Online players can also find a new set of markings of the liveries available for the Buckingham Weaponized Conada which contains registration codes and emblems. A searchlight or camera is also equipped and can be accessed by NPCs during missions.

Additionally, there are two Mingun pods installed on the vehicle that look inspired by the 20mm M197 Vulcan Gatling guns. Some quad-tube homing missile pods are also present, justifying the “weaponized” word in its name.

Rockstar Games has put a primary color to the vehicle’s fuselage, nose FLIR camera pod, tail, and stub wings. A secondary color can also be seen applied around the side body, air data probes (nose), and the skid struts.

The Weaponized Conada is basically built for combat situations. Despite having a similar speed and handling to the standard counterpart, the armed variant’s weaponry makes a big difference.

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is not a limited-time vehicle, and players have the freedom to buy it whenever they want.

