List of the best free stuff available for GTA Online players (August 2023)

GTA Online players can claim plenty of free stuff in August 2023. This article covers some of the best options, along with certain caveats that gamers must know. After all, not everything will be available at $0 from the get-go. Some items are only available at no cost if certain conditions are met. Everything listed here is for August 2023 but should still be relevant for future updates in later months.

The only thing that will change is the GTA+ offerings, although those items are only "free" in the sense that it costs no GTA$ to get. A full list of great freebies to claim is provided in the next section of this article. This article won't include items that were only available at no cost for a limited time from past weekly updates.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best free stuff in GTA Online for August 2023

The Brickade 6x6 is one of the best freebies available in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a short list of free content and how you can unlock them in GTA Online:

Brickade 6x6: Complete all First Dose missions.

Complete all First Dose missions. Dominator: Steal one from the street.

Steal one from the street. Double-Action Revolver: Complete the Treasure Hunt side-mission.

Complete the Treasure Hunt side-mission. Duke O'Death: Be a returning player from a past console generation of GTA Online

Be a returning player from a past console generation of GTA Online Futo: Steal one from the street.

Steal one from the street. Homing Launcher: Available to pick up from your Hangar's top floor.

Available to pick up from your Hangar's top floor. Manchez Scout C: Complete all First Dose missions.

Complete all First Dose missions. Paragon R (Armored): Complete all Casino Story missions.

Complete all Casino Story missions. Sanchez: Steal one from the street.

Steal one from the street. Schafter V12: Call Tony Prince and request one (requires a Nightclub).

Call Tony Prince and request one (requires a Nightclub). Snacks: You can get them from several businesses at no cost, like in the Office by talking to your assistant.

You can get them from several businesses at no cost, like in the Office by talking to your assistant. Virtue: Complete all Last Dose missions.

Note that this list doesn't feature every free item you can get; the content shown above is merely the best stuff available.

The Brickade 6x6 and Manchez Scout C are used in the Acid Lab business and are great vehicles on their own. Similarly, the Virtue has phenomenal performance and access to Imani Tech modifications.

Free snacks from some properties can be very convenient in saving money over the long run (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Duke O'Death is a lifesaver for many Contact Missions since there is only a small opening where NPCs can hit you. If you don't qualify for the car, then the Paragon R (Armored) should suffice as a bulletproof option, albeit much weaker.

Vehicles that you can steal off the street are usually pretty bad, but the Futo is great for drifting in GTA Online, while the Dominator and Sanchez have good performance stats.

The Schafter V12 is also solid if you have nothing else available to you. As far as free weapons go, the Homing Launcher is a solid explosive Heavy Weapon for hitting moving vehicles. The Double-Action Revolver is primarily recommended since you can earn $250,000 by getting 50 headshots with it.

Best free content GTA+'s August 2023 benefits

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a complimentary Car Lift for your Auto Shop, new Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, 50% off HSW conversion costs, and more: pic.twitter.com/uipy9HOFc3 GTA+ Members can claim their free Penaud La Coureuse sports car at The Vinewood Car Club, now through August 16.Plus, get a complimentary Car Lift for your Auto Shop, new Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, 50% off HSW conversion costs, and more: rsg.ms/adee205

When it comes to worthwhile "free" content from GTA+, the best option is the La Coureuse. Its HSW counterpart is the best Sports car for general racing by a long shot.

Everything else offered is rather filler (like clothes you may not wear). A new batch of GTA+ benefits will arrive after August 16, 2023, so stay tuned for whatever bonuses are offered in that month.