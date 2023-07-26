5 of the best GTA Online Heavy Weapons, ranked

GTA Online has several Heavy Weapons. However, some of them are far better than others. This article will focus on the five best options available to players regarding Heavy Weapons as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Any new guns introduced after this patch won't be featured in this article. That said, there are many good options to discuss here.

Ranking GTA Online's Heavy Weapons essentially boils down to how valuable each gun is in most situations. The more meta an option is, the higher it will rank. Everything listed below is at least useful somewhere in the game right now.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top five best Heavy Weapons in GTA Online

5) Compact Grenade Launcher

A Biker using a Compact Grenade Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Heavy Weapon that GTA Online can be used on motorcycles is an interesting item to have. The Compact Grenade Launcher shoots grenades, allowing players to potentially hit foes by rebounding their shots against walls. That means there are situations where this gun is more convenient to use than other weapons.

This option's ammo capacity of one can be limiting, but its reload speed is sufficient for regular combat. One advantage is that this gun is available at Rank 1 via normal means, meaning the average player doesn't need to look for a Gun Van or other vendors to get it.

4) Grenade Launcher

Very similar to the previous entry on this GTA Online list (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most of what can be said positively about Grand Theft Auto's Compact Grenade Launcher applies to the default Grenade Launcher. The latter Heavy Weapon has a higher Rank requirement, but it's a little stronger and has an ammo capacity of ten rather than one. Another downside of this entry is the inability to use it in drive-bys.

The higher ammo capacity and slightly higher power of its shots make this Grenade Launcher much more useful than its Compact version since drive-bys on select motorcycles are a minor aspect in the grand scheme of things.

3) Homing Launcher

A player using a Homing Launcher around Christmas (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Rank 1 Heavy Weapon that automatically aims at moving vehicles is a useful item to have for beginners in GTA Online. While this option loses its usefulness once a player gets access to a car, motorcycle, or aircraft with homing missiles, such a gun can still be helpful on the occasion a gamer is roaming on foot.

Individuals with bad aim will especially love the Homing Launcher since holding it for a few seconds will shoot a fairly precise homing missile at its target. You could also forego aiming and just start firing this weapon, which can be helpful if you know the vehicle getting hit will blow up after a single hit.

2) Rocket Launcher

A classic choice worth praising (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Rocket Launcher can't target vehicles like the Homing Launcher can, the former makes up for it by being far more powerful. Blowing up armored vehicles with this entry takes fewer missiles than a Homing Launcher. Such a feat can be important in a few scenarios in GTA Online.

Not to mention, skilled players can predict where an NPC vehicle is moving and just use a Rocket Launcher to destroy them. Sometimes the Homing Launcher can be a bit finicky and target somebody a gamer didn't want to aim for, which explains why these guns are ranked the way they are here.

It is also worth noting this is the only Heavy Weapon leaked to be in Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

1) Railgun

Arguably the best Heavy Weapon in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thankfully, the most recent addition to GTA Online is one of the best new guns in this game. There is a good case to be made for it being the best Heavy Weapon as well. It fires an explosive round incredibly quickly and can blow most vehicles up with a single shot. It's much easier to use than a standard Rocket Launcher while being much faster than it.

The gun's high price is its main downside, but that's not too bad since there are several ways to make cash in this game. For instance, GTA Online money glitches, Sell Missions, and heists are still easy to do. That means players can afford the Railgun if they want it.