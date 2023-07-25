GTA Online frozen money glitch lets players earn billions (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Many gamers still do the frozen money glitch to essentially earn billions in GTA Online on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC as of this week's update. It is worth noting that a player cannot start from scratch. They must have some cash at the start to preferably purchase an expensive vehicle that they can sell later. Ideally, it's good to have a few million on hand to make everything run smoothly.

Note that the nature of GTA Online bugs means everything featured below is always subject to change. Not to mention, the timing of executing this frozen money glitch can be strict. It is extremely important to note that a player could lose millions if they don't do this exploit correctly.

Note: If you don't feel safe with potentially losing millions, then avoid this bug. Players are advised to check the latest YouTube videos to see if it's been patched or not.

How to do the Frozen Money Glitch in GTA Online (PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Note: You have to delete your second character in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online if you want to do this particular bug.

Here's how GTA Online players can perform this variation of the frozen money glitch:

Make a second character. Copy the Rank of the previous one you made. Purchase an expensive vehicle. The Imponte Deluxo is a popular choice. Disconnect from the Internet as soon as you buy the car. After getting booted back to story mode, head back to GTA Online.

If done correctly, then the player will have the same amount of cash as they first started, plus the vehicle they purchased a minute ago. Force the game to save to finish up. The potential to make billions comes from the fact you can sell the car for 60 percent of its current value.

Since you technically didn't spend anything, that means you could earn $3,450,000 per Imponte Deluxo you sell. You would have to repeat the process about 290 times to get over a billion dollars. Just delete the second character afterward and start over to keep making millions.

Tips

You would disconnect as soon as you see the sold screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players are recommended to start off with a cheap car if they're unable to verify whether this bug has been patched or not. For example, you can try this frozen money glitch with the BMX, which only costs $800. If the bug didn't work, you would only be down $800. If the exploit did work, then you can try it with an Imponte Deluxo or any other expensive vehicle.

It is also important to note that players should be modest with how often they perform any exploit in this game. Rockstar's Suspension & Ban policy means a player's account would essentially be wiped if they get suspended for getting caught abusing the frozen money glitch. Obviously, getting banned means you can no longer play the game.

This frozen money glitch is for the old-gen consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

One more important tip is that GTA Online players should only sell up to seven cars every 30 hours to be safe. Selling any more could be risky as you could get your account flagged, so keep that in mind. While waiting for that cooldown, players could do other moneymakers in the meantime or even play other games like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to pass the time.

