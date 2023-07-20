How to earn free money in GTA Online with 5 simple tips (2023)

There are several ways to get free money in GTA Online, although some can be a bit questionable. This guide will include five tips for players seeking to get easy cash. At the very least, such advice was relevant in 2023, although these entries are expected to still be applicable in future years. The following list is not ranked in any particular order.

Some minor investment is required on the player's end to get the free money in GTA Online. In some cases, it will require using some cash to purchase a business. Alternatively, the investment is the time a player puts into a certain activity.

Five ways to get free money in GTA Online

1) Buy Passive Income businesses

The Nightclub safe can hold up to $250,000 at a time (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following businesses have good Passive Income that's basically free money:

Nightclub: Up to $50,000 per in-game day, based on Nightclub Popularity.

Up to $50,000 per in-game day, based on Nightclub Popularity. Arcade: Up to $5,000 per in-game day, based on how many Arcade Machines you have out.

Up to $5,000 per in-game day, based on how many Arcade Machines you have out. Agency: Up to $20,000 per in-game day, based on how many Security Contracts you have completed.

One reason to consider getting a business with Passive Income is that the cash will be generated no matter what one does in Freemode. You could be training a skill like Strength, customizing vehicles, or engaging in PvP against another player. As long as your account is online and you're in Freemode, you'll get the free money.

Just make sure to visit the safe every now and then to collect the cash, as there is a cap on how much can be stored.

2) AFK tips

An easy way to AFK (Image via Rockstar Games)

This tip is tied to the previous entry. Basically, there are a few ways for GTA Online players to AFK for as long as they like. Two popular examples are:

Nightclub Garage AFK

LS Car Meet AFK

For the first method, approach your Nightclub Garage from the outside. Stay on the menu to AFK without getting kicked. Alternatively, the LS Car Meet AFK method involves you trying to leave the Test Track but doing nothing on that screen.

Players normally would get kicked after 15 minutes of inactivity. However, this trick lets a person AFK for hours on end. If you do such a method, only a disconnection from the server or Internet will boot you.

3) Lucky Wheel

It's at the Diamond Casino & Resort (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours. You can earn free money and chips this way. You can also get 1,000 chips from the nearby clerk every day. Don't forget you can convert chips to cash at a 1:1 ratio. This means you might have plenty of free money in your account, especially if you don't use your chips often.

On a related note, GTA Online players could also earn free vehicles and clothes, saving them cash in the long run.

4) Mod Menus

An example of what some Mod Menus may offer (Image via Stand)

Note: This method could get you banned if Rockstar catches you.

PC players should know how rampant cheating is. For some, using such third-party cheats is done since it saves time in an otherwise excessively grindy game. Mod Menus allows you to get anything you want, including free money.

You can be a billionaire in a matter of seconds. Likewise, you can have every vehicle you want, including the ones that Rockstar Games removed from in-game websites. The only downsides are that you could get banned and that the best mod menus usually cost money (outside of downloads, even sketchier than some Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks).

5) Exploits

Examples of such bugs include Replay Glitches and vehicle duplication (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another risky method that many GTA Online players may consider for free money is exploits. The good thing about them compared to Mod Menus is that all platforms can abuse bugs. However, that also means players caught can get banned.

Another downside to consider is that many glitches get patched. That means players must constantly look up whatever is relevant for the latest GTA Online weekly update. Still, savvy enthusiasts who are modest with such exploits can easily earn millions more than what the usual legit moneymakers could offer.