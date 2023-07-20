New GTA 6 leaks allegedly emerge by former Rockstar Games' employee; Chainsaw to return after 14 years

GTA 6 leaks have surfaced online for a while. However, some concrete information has reportedly been revealed accidentally by a former Rockstar Games employee. Sayan S., an ex-2D/UI Graphic Designer of Rockstar North, shared a list of roles and responsibilities on his LinkedIn profile where he contributed to the development of certain assets related to the Grand Theft Auto series for two and a half years.

However, Reddit user OminousMicrowave claimed that the former employee originally mentioned specific assets he developed for GTA 6, including the returning Chainsaw.

Chainsaw seemingly returning in GTA 6 as per the latest leaks

A screenshot of Sayan's reported LinkedIn profile mentioning his contribution for Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via OminousMicrowave on Linkedin/imgur)

As seen in the above-mentioned screenshot, OminousMicrowave shared a list of roles and responsibilities, claiming to be of Sayan S when he worked for Rockstar North.

According to the image, the ex-Rockstar employee worked as part of the Global 2D UI Team and contributed to the development of various projects, including Grand Theft Auto 6, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, and Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen update.

Defining his contribution for the next title in the series, the image reports that he has completed 500+ in-game 2D assets, comprising the following:

25+ Unique Brands – Identity design with merchandising

Interior Prop Labels for items like Chainsaws, Fire Extinguisher, Electric Board, Car engines, Boat motors, and other items that appear in the in-game interior areas

Signage – Both interior and exterior

Hoarding, Billboards, Lightning props – Neon Lettering

In-game web UI design – Desktop pages and mobile phone

In-game generic clutter – Forms, certificates, government documents

The GTA 6 leak also suggested great detail and immersion in the game. Below is a screenshot of the roles and responsibilities currently mentioned on Sayan’s LinkedIn profile.

A screenshot of Sayan's current LinkedIn profile (Image via Sayan S./LinkedIn)

As can be seen, there’s no mention of specific GTA 6 details, but the former employee did contribute to the Grand Theft Auto universe while working for Rockstar North. He also claimed to create specific in-game assets like digital illustrations, graffiti artwork, engravements, typographic art, texture remodeling, and pattern making.

Players are advised to take the aforementioned details with a pinch of salt as the legitimacy of the leaked image can’t be verified at the moment. Rockstar Games is rumored to reveal the game this year after the recently leaked GTA 6 budget surfaces online.

Poll : In which year do you think Rockstar will release GTA 6? 2024 2025 0 votes