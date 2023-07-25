How to access the Click to Play God option in GTA 5?

GTA 5 was released in 2023; however, it is still among the most popular games of all time, and for good reasons. It contains a plethora of Easter Eggs and interesting findings that took years to find players around the globe. One such infamous thing is the Click To Play God test, which many gamers might not know about. It is a small feature that can be accessed only via an in-game smartphone browser and by visiting an unsettling website – accept-the-chaos.com.

This article shares everything you need to know about the URL and how to access the Click To Play God test in GTA 5.

Click to Play God in GTA 5: Everything you need to know

Like the previous title in the series, GTA 5 has many in-game websites accessible by players via in-game smartphones or PCs. While a majority of them are for buying new cars, some are just for entertainment purposes. However, accept-the-chaos.com is a website that is a bit strange and may give chills to first-time users.

The entire thing is about Atheism by the Atheist Society Serving Mankind Under Noteworthy Coordinated Humanism, which aims to explain its fundamental beliefs. Visitors can find quotes related to science on the right side of the page, most famously, “Science never gets anything wrong. At all.”

On the left side, GTA 5 players can find the “Want to play god” option, which leads to an interactive page of the website that shows how nature can create chaos by clicking on it.

There are two possible scenarios that visitors can find on the specific page, both of them being interactive and serving the same purpose:

Scenario 1:

A screenshot of the website showing scenario 1 in the Click to Play God tab (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the first possible situation, the website visitors can find an image of a family with two kids, a Regina station wagon, and a dog. If players press the “Click to play god” option, the GTA 5 vehicle will be found crashed into a tree through a barrier, with one of its tires on fire. This instantly kills all family members, including the dog, and depictions of graphic dismemberment.

Scenario 2:

A screenshot of the website showing scenario 2 in the Click to Play God tab (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the second possible situation, the visitors can see an image of an unknown island. If you press the “Click to play god” option, the city on the map gets flooded, and the newspaper report states - “Tsunami kills 200,000 people.”

Above the last picture, a quote can be found saying:

“See? What kind of benevolent creator would kill a happy family going on vacation or wipe out hundreds of thousands of people in a tsunami? There is only one real God, and that is Mother Nature. She is - like all women - destructive, mean, vindictive, and horny in the springtime but gets fat and sleepy when it's colder."

It’s surely a fascinating thing in Grand Theft Auto 5 that keeps the game controversial even after all these years.

