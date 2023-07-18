5 best vehicles in GTA Online for grinding money, ranked

Some vehicles are much better suited for grinding money in GTA Online than others. This article will highlight five of the best options a player should consider utilizing. If one already has something on this list, then they should use it more often. Likewise, some gamers may wish to purchase something that appears here since the following content can be useful for accumulating cash quickly.

Everything listed below has existed as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Any new handy vehicle used for grinding money thereafter won't be referenced on this list since it wouldn't have existed when this article was written.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top 5 vehicles for grinding money in GTA Online

5) Armored Kuruma

An Armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bulletproof vehicles are incredibly valuable in GTA Online for grinding numerous Contact Missions. The Armored Kuruma is a popular option since it's fairly cheap, and its bulletproof plates are spread throughout the car. Thus, a player can easily feel safe grinding for money while using the Armored Kuruma.

There have even been weekly updates where the Armored Kuruma was available for free, so any player who got a copy of the car then should try to use it in various missions. It's even available as a reward for gamers who complete the Tier 4 challenges for the Heists category in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports' Career Progress feature.

4) Oppressor Mk II

An Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Much like the rumored GTA 6 price, this bike is outrageously expensive these days. There was once a time when the Oppressor Mk II was nearly half its cost in GTA Online. Back then, purchasing it was even better than it is today for grinding.

A flying motorcycle that can get a player from one spot to another on the map is always going to be valuable. Not to mention, the Oppressor Mk II has homing missiles that can easily destroy most NPCs (even if the effectiveness was once nerfed).

Anybody who owns this vehicle can still regularly use it for grinding content like the Cayo Perico Heist prep missions.

3) Sparrow

A Sparrow (Image via GTA Wiki)

Speaking of The Cayo Perico Heist, the Sparrow is a significantly cheaper alternative to the Oppressor Mk II. Many GTA Online players would use this helicopter since it can be stored on the Kosatka, which is the vehicle used for The Cayo Perico Heist.

A top speed of 168.75 mph is really good for a vehicle often used for grinding. Considering how cheap the Sparrow is in GTA Online, it's not hard to make a ton of money with this chopper. You could also use this helicopter for other Freemode missions if you happen to have it nearby, although its main use will be for The Cayo Perico Heist.

2) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only one vehicle in GTA Online gives players a business, and that's the Brickade 6x6. Anybody seeking to grind for money will love it since the Acid Lab is the most profitable business for hourly revenue. Just make to boost acid production rate for efficiency and nickname the product for extra cash.

Technically speaking, doing an Acid Lab sell mission will utilize a Manchez Scout C instead of the Brickade 6x6. However, that motorcycle comes for free if you own the Brickade 6x6. Not to mention, you get the latter vehicle at no cost just by completing some easy First Dose missions.

1) Kosatka

A Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Kosatka is interesting since, it's pretty bad performance-wise. However, it's amazing for grinding money simply because it's required to own in order to start The Cayo Perico Heist. This submarine is where the prep missions and finale start, as well as a vehicle you can use to quick travel around the map for convenience.

It is worth noting that The Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the best moneymakers in GTA Online today. It's especially good if a player knows how to do The Heist Replay glitch, since it means they can skip the prep missions every time (although the method's effectiveness varies from one platform to another).