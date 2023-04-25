How to unlock GTA Online's Trade Price for Oppressor Mk II in 2023?

Unlocking the Trade Price for the Oppressor Mk II is quite easy in GTA Online. You just need to complete five Client Jobs. There are six of these missions in total, but only four can be done solo. More importantly, it doesn't matter which job the player does to unlock the Trade Price for the Oppressor Mk II. What's important is that they complete five Client Jobs in general.

This means players can repeat the same Client Job multiple times for it to count. This guide will cover everything they need to know about the flying motorcycle and these missions. Do note that unlocking a Trade Price is highly recommended to save a ton of money in this instance.

Here is how GTA Online players can unlock the Trade Price for the Oppressor Mk II

This is where you start Client Jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of things you need to buy to get started:

Nightclub (any will do)

A Terrorbyte

Nightclubs cost anywhere between $1,080,000 and $1,700,000 outside of specific Event Weeks, depending on the location. The Terrorbyte is priced at $1,375,000, meaning that GTA Online players could be spending over $2~3 million to try and get a Trade Price on the Oppressor Mk II.

That might seem absurd, but anybody interested in the flying bike will want to get a Nightclub and Terrorbyte to gain access to customizable features like homing missiles. The main difference between buying it then and after you get this motorcycle is how much money you can save in the long run.

Complete five Client Jobs

Here are the potential missions you can do inside the Terrorbyte:

Robbery in Progress

Data Sweep

Targeted Data

Diamond Shopping

Collector's Pieces

Deal Breaker

Robbery in Progress is the easiest of the six from a difficulty and accessibility standpoint. Hence, GTA Online players should farm that particular job as often as possible. The Client Job you complete will have a 30-minute cooldown before you can attempt it again. All other Client Jobs will have a 5-minute cooldown by comparison.

Why you should unlock the Oppressor Mk II's Trade Price in GTA Online

A player storing this vehicle in their Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

On April 27, 2023, there will be an update that raises this motorcycle's price from $3,890,250 to $8,000,000. Unlocking a Trade Price will save GTA Online players well over a million dollars once that happens. One should remember that they must buy a Nightclub and Terrorbyte if they wish to unlock homing missiles for this bike.

Hence, you might as well kill two birds with one stone. Obtaining the Trade Price before the April 27 update is also good since players won't have to pay nearly as much to get the motorcycle in the first place. Regardless of the timing, anybody interested in this vehicle is urged to unlock its lower cost before purchasing it.

The Oppressor Mk II has excellent mobility and decent weaponry, making it a terrific option for most PvE content. Anybody who owns this vehicle is unlikely to regret it for its sheer versatility, with its biggest downside being the Oppressor Mk II's colossal price.

