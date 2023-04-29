5 of the most fun weapons in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has plenty of fun weapons that one can use after The Last Dose update's release. Some are gimmicky and situational, while others may be meta-defining. Regardless of the specific category a weapon may fall under, it's still worth highlighting what players have at their disposal to cause carnage. This list will try to present some diverse entries to keep things different. Hence, it won't just be one weapon type featured here.

Any new items featured after Los Santos Drug Wars won't be listed below since this article only contains information up to what was released in The Last Dose. Let's now check out the first recommendation for something fun.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the coolest weapons in GTA Online (The Last Dose update)

1) Railgun

A Railgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many explosive weapons operate in a similar manner, so having one stand out is quite rare. The player isn't throwing a projectile or shooting a missile with a Railgun. Instead, they use it on a location to cause a near-instantaneous explosion. It might be expensive to purchase, but there are ways to get this weapon for free.

Ultimately, the Railgun is a fun and powerful gun that many GTA Online players should consider getting. It's not gimmicky like other unique weapons and has a genuine niche in the current metagame.

2) Up-n-Atomizer

An Up-n-Atomizer (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not all guns have to be good in PvP or even PvE situations to be valuable. In the Up-n-Atomizer's case, it can flip any stuck car the player might have. After all, one might find themselves in a frustrating situation where a vehicle they're using in a mission is stuck and is very difficult to drive out.

In this situation, shooting at it with the Up-n-Atomizer is highly convenient. Otherwise, this weapon can be fun to mess around with, as you can still fire at NPCs and other vehicles to see them fly a short distance.

3) Stone Hatchet

A Stone Hatchet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Melee weapons are usually useless in GTA Online. The Stone Hatchet stands out as the most useful one, thanks to its Rampage ability. Players who use it to eliminate an NPC or gamer gain high damage reduction, so long as they keep wasting foes within 12 seconds of this effect's duration.

Switching weapons removes this perk, so it's nowhere near as overpowered as it might seem at first glance. Not to mention, you wouldn't be able to do much against vehicles with a Stone Hatchet. Still, at the very least, it's a fun gimmick.

4) Heavy Sniper Mk II

A Heavy Sniper Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

The best sniper rifle in the game is already a good feat in and of itself. However, what helps make the Heavy Sniper Mk II so good is that it's an Mk II weapon. That means GTA Online players can use Explosive Rounds with this gun. Unlocking this ammo via Bunker Research can be a bit RNG-reliant. Thankfully, gamers will eventually get it if they keep fast-tracking projects or being patient.

Explosive Rounds can make the Heavy Sniper Mk II destroy most unarmored vehicles in two shots. Since it's a sniper rifle, you can shoot at most cars, helicopters, etc., from a safe distance. This it incredibly convenient in some situations.

5) Homing Launcher

A Homing Launcher (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players should often find explosives fun, even if they can be a bit slow to use. The Homing Launcher is basically like an RPG, except the former is weaker in exchange for being able to lock onto nearby vehicles. It's convenient and available at Rank 1.

Gamers can easily cause havoc with the Homing Launcher in GTA Online. It should also be useful in missions where other options aren't available or the player's aim is shaky.

