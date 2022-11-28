What is the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online useful for?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is well-known for its wide range of weapons that Rockstar Games has generously provided it. While most weapons are made for combat, the developers have also included a few others for entertainment.

The Up-n-Atomizer is probably one of the most popular and fun weapons to use in GTA Online. It is a futuristic raygun with a sonic blaster that can push or throw most objects it comes into contact with.

The Ammu-Nation Store describes the weapon as:

“Republican Space Ranger Special, fresh from the galactic war on socialism: no ammo, no mag, just one brutal energy pulse after another.”

Although its utility is limited in comparison to other weapons, the Up-n-Atomizer can be used in some pretty crucial situations. The unique benefits of the beam blast make it one of the most popular guns in the game.

This article discusses the advantages of owning the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the functions of the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online?

The primary function of the Up-n-Atomizer is to push objects away thanks to its powerful beam blast. However, if the beam strikes another player or NPC, it will cause little damage. In most cases, it takes multiple shots to destroy an enemy.

GTA Online features a massive open-world map filled with bizarre locations and hideouts. Thus, if you are stuck in an unusual location, you can use the gun to push your way out. However, ensure that your in-game character has enough health to absorb the blast as firing it from a close distance throws the user away, sometimes even killing them.

The Up-n-Atomizer is extremely effective against vehicles and can repel everything from small cars and bikes to large trucks and aircraft, besides pushing them away if they obstruct your path.

The Up-n-Atomizer is also useful in certain situations, such as when you accidentally drive your supply or cargo vehicle into spaces between bunkers and signboards, where it can get stuck.

The futuristic gun can also be used to troll other players and NPCs. You can use it to launch other people's vehicles into the air and watch their reactions. While NPCs will not usually retaliate and simply flee in fear, other players may attack you back, which is when you can use the gun to take a more hostile approach against them.

The Up-n-Atomizer is a "fun-tastic" weapon that all GTA Online players should have in their arsenal. It features a variety of unusual applications and can be useful under many circumstances.

Other details about the Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer was added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update on January 1, 2019. It has a blue tail-like body and a yellow coil in the front. Gamers can purchase the weapon for $399,000 from Ammu-Nation stores.

