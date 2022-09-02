GTA Online players create spectacular effect with Up-n-Atomizer on a massive car pile

GTA Online players have created some memorable scenes in the past. From fun moments and insane stunts to lending emotional support, players have shared some iconic moments. These interactions often go viral on social media and players all over the world acknowledge them.

A group of players recently pulled off a ridiculous trick in GTA Online with the Up-n-Atomizer. Using a massive pile of cars as their target, the players created a unified blast that flung all the cars into the air.

GTA Online players create a stunning blast with 18 Up-n-Atomizers

The Up-n-Atomizer is a fun little gun that can knock things down. While its design seems a little playful and cartoonish, its impact is not to be underestimated. Recently, a gameplay video surfaced on the GTA Online subreddit where some players are seen pulling off a trick using the gun.

User veSho took to Reddit to share a video where 18 GTA Online players are seen blowing up a pile of cars using the Up-n-Atomizer, creating a stunning visual. Players gathered at the LA river in Los Santos, where they piled several cars on top of one another and blew them up in unison.

The Up-n-Atomizer can bump up or even flip a heavy vehicle when aimed directly at it. Even a single gun is loaded with a lot of power, and combining the power of 18 guns can create wreckage. The cars in the video can be seen flying up like a deck of cards with their doors, hoods, and bonnets flying all over the place.

The video received a positive response from the community. Users have shared their thoughts and posted hilarious comments. One user made a reference to the popular meme line from Phil Swift.

Others have also appreciated the combined effort from the players in the lobby. Considering the fact that GTA Online random lobbies are not user-friendly and players tend to assassinate one another for no reason, this teamwork was really wholesome.

Some users have also proposed an idea for a new business in the game.

Up-n-Atomizer enables players to do fun things in GTA Online

The Up-n-Atomizer is a raygun released by Rockstar in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2019. It is a small handheld futuristic blaster, sporting a blue finish with a yellow coil as the barrel. The weapon has no traditional ammunition and recharges for two seconds after every blast.

If a person is hit directly with the Up-n-Atomizer, it will throw them up in the air for a short period of time. Apart from regular vehicles, this gun can also be used on heavy ones. Players can move trucks, tankers, and even planes with this mini weapon.

The gun doesn't have a high damage rate, and won't do much harm when directly aimed at another player. It usually takes several shots to fully annihilate a person. However, headshots can instantly kill them. One downside of this fun-to-use weapon is that it cannot be used while driving a vehicle.

