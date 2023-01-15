Why should players get the Railgun in GTA Online?

The Railgun was introduced in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update, and it's absolutely worth getting. Compared to some guns from past DLCs, this weapon isn't bad — like the Precision Rifle — or too niche, such as the Compact EMP Launcher.

Here is a quick overview of its advantages:

Shoots an explosive

Can destroy any unarmored vehicle in a single blast

The explosion happens quickly and is very easy to aim

Can deal significant damage to other players, depending on their proximity to the shot

Straightforward to use

Here is a quick overview of the weapon's disadvantages:

It's the most expensive weapon to buy in the game

The main way to get it is via the Gun Van, which has a random spawn location

No customization options apart from color swaps

The rest of this article will cover the weapon in more detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why the Railgun is worth buying in GTA Online

An example of how this weapon works (Image via Rockstar Games)

Heavy Weapons that can destroy most vehicles in a single shot will always be valuable in GTA Online. Similarly, a gun that shoots faster than the RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade) is going to be even better. The Railgun is basically an easier-to-use Rocket Launcher.

That is an incredible niche, especially for a weapon that already deals heavy damage to players and vehicles alike. Its ammo capacity of 20 is acceptable, considering you can easily refill it via the Interaction Menu. Moreover, reloading this weapon only takes about a second, although skilled players can simply perform an animation cancel to save time. Nonetheless, casual gamers who rely on regular manual reloads will appreciate Railgun's reload speed.

How to get the Railgun in GTA Online

Players can get this weapon by purchasing it from a Gun Van. This vehicle can spawn in one of 30 possible areas, although its exact location will be the same for all players each day. Approach the automobile and interact with the old man in the back.

The Railgun normally costs $730,000, but it can be available at a discount, which reduces its price to $657,000. GTA Online players should know that it's the most expensive gun to buy, even with its discount enabled. If you want to see some gameplay footage, then the second half of the YouTube video above should help you out.

There were some exploits that let players get the weapon for free. However, those could be patched by the time the reader gets to this article.

Should you get the Railgun in GTA Online?

Another look at this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the Railgun is one of the best new weapons introduced in GTA Online in several years. It will be in a player's best interest to purchase it if they have the funds to do so since there aren't any other guns that outclass it in its current niche.

This item is not the best weapon in every given situation, however. For example, it isn't optimal for mowing down multiple enemies, which is something an Assault Rifle is more suited to. That said, if you need something that can easily blow up vehicles without much hassle, then the Railgun is something you should get, no questions asked.

