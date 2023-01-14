Where to find the Railgun in GTA Online

GTA Online players can get a Railgun by purchasing it from a Gun Van. The hard part is finding the vehicle since it can be in one of 30 possible locations. Thankfully, it only spawns in one spot each day, and where to find it will be the same for all players, regardless of the platform.

The Railgun is the most expensive weapon in GTA Online, with it normally costing $730,000; discounts can lower that price. The exact amount you can save will vary, depending on the week you go to purchase it from the Gun Van. This guide will include an interactive map for those looking to find the exact location of the vehicle.

How to buy Railgun in GTA Online

Approach the Gun Van to see an option where you can purchase the weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

To buy a Railgun in GTA Online, you must find a Gun Van. The above image shows an example of one of its locations. More importantly, it presents what you're looking for: a vehicle that will open its back doors once you approach it.

If you're near its location, you will see a black van icon appear on your map; this won't happen if you're too far from the Gun Van. This is why the following interactive map should assist you.

Interactive map for Gun Van location

Note: Wait for the interactive map to load. It may not load if you're in Incognito Mode.

Interactive maps let you zoom in and out easily. Likewise, you can pan the map to see the black van icon. This is where the Gun Van is located, which is where you can purchase the Railgun. Selecting the "Atlas" option for the map style is the easiest way to spot the black van icon.

Buying the Railgun from the Gun Van

An example of a player buying this weapon at a 10% discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

Approach the old gentleman to see a prompt that lets you interact with him. Press the relevant button for your platform to see a few categories. The one for this topic is WEAPONS. Once you select it, you should see the Railgun near the bottom with its hefty price tag.

The only thing left to do now is to purchase the weapon. The Railgun doesn't have much in the way of customization, as it only has the following options:

Rounds x 2: $1,000

$1,000 Black Tint: Free

Free Army Tint: $5,000

$5,000 Green Tint: $5,250

$5,250 Orange Tint: $5,500

$5,500 LSPD Tint: $5,750

$5,750 Pink Tint: $7,500

$7,500 Gold Tint: $10,000

$10,000 Platinum Tint: $12,500

GTA Online players can go test out their newly purchased weapon.

An example of this weapon's destructive power in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Railgun has an ammo capacity of 20, and its bullets are basically instant explosions delivered in a hitscan way. It's a solid weapon worth its hefty price tag and is bound to be useful to some players in need of its immense destructive power.

