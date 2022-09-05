5 GTA Online weapons to combat griefers effectively

GTA Online has been plagued with griefers ever since the game was released. The idea of a multiplayer game that’s not always about killing other players might not have sunk in very well with griefers who are always looking for soft targets. That said, these griefers always go after other players, and sometimes it's just for no reason at all.

Most of the time, the victims do not even fight back and just search for a different lobby. But with the recent Criminal Enterprises DLC, Rockstar Games has attempted to level the playing field a bit. Now, fighting against griefers is more of an even battle. But jumping in without these weapons is a mistake.

These GTA Online weapons make griefers turn tail and run away

1) Service Carbine

The latest GTA Online drip-feed weapon, the Service Carbine, was released very recently. Players can get this gun for free by visiting a few crime scenes and finding the parts.

The Vom Feuer Service Carbine has been modeled by keeping vintage and modern M16 military rifles in mind. Right off the bat, this new assault rifle has the highest damage output in its class at 34.75 (body shot). With 480 rounds per minute, it guarantees a 278 DPS (Damage Per Second).

Some players could argue that the Special Carbine MKII is better, but in reality, the new Service Carbine slaps even at mid-range.

2) Heavy Sniper MK II

Many GTA Online players indulge in sniper battles in the game. Some do it against friends as a fun activity, while others deal with griefers waiting to spawn their rocket-powered broomsticks.

The latest Criminal Enterprises DLC brought in a new sniper called the Precision Rifle. Unfortunately, it is far from satisfactory and does not stand a chance against the tried and tested Heavy Sniper MKII.

The Heavy Sniper MKII is based on the Serbu BFG 50A, Barrett XM500, and the DSR-50. The MKII variant ensures a one-hit kill even on armored targets. It can also be equipped with special ammunition like incendiary and explosive rounds, making it a perfect choice against vehicles.

3) RPG or Rocket Launcher

Heavy weapons are a must when fighting griefers in GTA Online. Not having them puts players at a grave disadvantage. The Rocket Launcher or RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade) is made by Shrewsbury in-game and can be purchased at any Ammu-Nation store.

Players might feel that the Homing Launcher is better due to its lock-on capabilities, but in reality, the RPG packs a lot more punch. Plus, the Homing Launcher also tends to randomly lock onto any vehicle in sight.

Another advantage the RPG holds over its cousin is its ability to hold double the ammo. Players can use the launcher to hit players obscuring behind the cover as well, which is bad news for camping/hiding griefers.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

The Arena War DLC brought in a ton of alien tech, and the Up-n-Atomizer was part of it. While many players are against the inclusion of futuristic weaponry in the game, sometimes griefers using Oppressor Mk II need to be given a taste of their own medicine.

By first looking at it, the handgun might seem funny or even toy-like. But if used correctly, this can become a griefers bane. It fires a yellow pulse from its coil, which explodes after a short while or once it makes contact with a surface.

The explosion is quite powerful and can even disorient the best helicopter pilots. Since the Oppressor is a flying motorcycle, this gun is quite effective for knocking off riders. If done at a high enough altitude, riders will simply fall to their death.

5) Sticky Bomb

Sticky Bomb is a fan favorite in GTA Online, and players frequently use it. The C4-like explosive can stick to any person or object and can be remotely triggered to explode at any time.

It is a very effective weapon against griefers who give chase to players on sale missions. They can be thrown out of vehicles since they are classified as throwables. The look and size of the item should not fool players, as it does pack a massive punch.

GTA Online features many different weapons, and players might develop a liking towards any of them. But these are the most widely used ones.

