How to fix "Files Required To Play" GTA Online error in 2022

GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises DLC update lured more players into the game. The changes and balances that Rockstar made to the game are appreciated by everyone, and many players are returning to the game to try them.

However, some GTA Online players face an error where their game does not load. The message on the screen reads:

“Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later”.

While this is only a minor issue, it can be a major bummer for players. However, some GTA Online players have figured out some solutions to help the community. This article offers some solutions to fix the issue with some simple steps.

Simple steps to fix the “Files Required To Play” error in GTA Online

Before jumping into these crucial steps, GTA Online players should consider checking their internet connection and speed. A slow and laggy internet connection can prevent Rockstar Social Club from connecting to GTA Online servers. Players can check their internet connection on PC by following the steps listed below:

Open Settings. Go to Network & Internet tab. Select WiFi or Ethernet settings as required.

It is advised to perform a network reset or restart and also check the connection speed.

Solutions provided by Rockstar for PC

Rockstar Support has provided official solutions to the problem. GTA Online PC players can try the following steps:

Change Domain Name Servers (DNS):

Go to Settings. Click Network and Internet. Under Advanced network settings, click on Change adapter options. Right-click on Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection and then select Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and make sure the box is checked. Click Properties. Select Use the following DNS server. Enter the following DNS addresses in their respective text box: Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4 Select Validate settings upon exit. Click OK. Select Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and make sure the box is checked. Click Properties. Enter the following DNS addresses in their respective text box: Preferred DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8888 Alternate DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8844 Select Validate settings upon exit. Click OK.

Solutions provided by Rockstar for PS5

PS5 users have to clear their cache first and then change their DNS.

How to clear the cache:

Turn off the console. Unplug the console from its power source. Wait for two minutes. Plug the power cable back into its power source. Turn the console back on.

How to change DNS:

Open the Home Screen. Select Settings. Select Network. Under Settings, select Set Up Internet Connection. Highlight Wi-Fi or LAN. Press Options. Select Advanced Settings. Under DNS Settings, select Manual. Enter the following DNS addresses in their respective fields: Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4 Click OK.

Solutions provided by Rockstar for Xbox Series X|S

Xbox users will also have to clear their cache and change their DNS to fix the error.

How to clear the cache:

Turn off the console. Unplug the console from the power source. Wait for two minutes. Plug the power cable back into its source. Turn the console back on.

How to change DNS:

Open Home Screen. Select Settings. Select Network Settings. Select Advanced Settings. Select DNS Settings. Select Manual. Enter the following DNS addresses in their respective fields: Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4

By following the above-mentioned steps, players can easily fix the issue within minutes. If the problem still persists, players can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game, but that should be considered as the last option. GTA Online players can also contact Rockstar Support directly if they are still unable to play the game.

