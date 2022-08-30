Where to find M16 Parts in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should know where to collect parts for the Service Carbine. This military rifle is based on the M16 and the M16A4. Due to its potency, players have been waiting a while to get their hands on it. The Criminal Enterprises update finally drip-fed the Service Carbine. So not only will players obtain a powerful rifle, they will also gain some extra cash and reputation.

They simply have to visit crime scene locations and look for the parts themselves. GTA Online includes 10 possible locations, yet players only need five components for the Service Carbine.

GTA Online players have a much easier way to find the M16 Parts

The weapon parts will spawn in the following areas

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

GTA Online player WildBrick142 recently posted a very helpful guide on Twitter. Here's a map that lists all 10 locations of the Service Carbine parts.

One part is found near the Fleeca Bank in Banham Canyon

One part is located in the Grapeseed area

One part is found in the far end side of Paleto Bay

Two parts are located near Sandy Shores, Blaine County

Five parts are found in the city of Los Santos

When players arrive at the crime scene, they will see a blue radius surrounding the area. They should look for the rifle components near a white chalk outline, whilst avoiding the police. Players will be looking for the following parts in GTA Online:

Barrel

Magazine

Receiver

Sights

Scope

For easer use, they can also visit GTAWeb.eu for a satellite view of the map. They just need to filter the collectibles they are looking for in GTA Online. It will be marked with green skills on that website. Players will also be given pictures of each crime scene location.

Players have to wait 20 minutes to start the random event

Unfortunately, GTA Online players have to go through a random event to get the Service Carbine. They will have to wait 20 minutes just to kickstart this sidequest. In the meantime, they should perform a few missions while they wait.

It's highly recommended to use a flying vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II. Players want to quickly visit all ten possible locations. The best approach is to start at the southernmost point and work their way up. Eventually, the crime scene will have a blue dot on the map.

Players will know they are in the right location when they see a police car with flashing lights. After dealing with the two officers, they need to walk right above the weapon part. Console owners will need to press the right D-Pad, while those on PC will need to click on the "E" key.

It will take a while to complete

After finding a single part, GTA Online players will have to leave their current session and find a new one. They should look for a solo lobby just so they can avoid potential griefers. However, they will have to wait another 20 minutes to start this random event.

Keep in mind that locations can be repeated, so players should make sure to visit all of them. When players collect all five parts of the Service Carbine, they can add the rifle to their collection.

