All Crime Scene locations for the Service Carbine in GTA Online’s latest update

The Service Carbine is a new gun from GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update that players have wanted for a while now. The new weekly update has introduced Crime Scenes. This new random event features police officers investigating a crime, but the more important part is that players can "steal the evidence."

That evidence is one of five components of the new Service Carbine. Collecting all five will allow players to automatically assemble the gun while also receiving a $50,000 bonus. There are ten possible spawn locations, all of which will be shown in the upcoming interactive map.

Useful map featuring all Crime Scene locations: How to get the Service Carbine in GTA Online's new update

GTA Online players have to be in a session for at least 20 minutes to get these Crime Scenes to randomly spawn in the overworld. There are ten possible locations, all of which are marked with green skulls in the interactive map shown above.

Given how far apart some locations are from one another, it's highly recommended that GTA Online players use a high-mobility vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II to get from one site to another. Once they get near one of these locations, they should see a police car with sirens and a blue circle on the minimap.

The weapon components will be near the body outlines. GTA Online players can get a three-star Wanted Level for attacking the cops here, but it's possible to avoid getting a Wanted Level while collecting the components.

Unlocking the Service Carbine

To summarize:

Gamers need to go to one of ten Crime Scenes where the weapon component for this gun might randomly spawn.

Players press right on their D-Pad on console or press 'E' on PC.

There are five pieces to collect scattered across five Crime Scene locations.

Collecting all five pieces automatically adds the Service Carbine to the player's inventory.

The previously posted Interactive Map should be a great tool for players looking to get this gun. Alternatively, they might wish to see this video to better visualize how everything works.

Note: This gun is free. However, upgrades will cost money at Ammu-Nation.

Is the Service Carbine good in GTA Online?

Another promotional image featuring this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Precision Rifle received largely negative reviews upon its release, The Criminal Enterprises' second gun is far better by comparison. The Service Carbine is an excellent assault rifle with high DPS. Considering it's a free weapon, there isn't much of an excuse to avoid it. Anybody who tends to use Assault Rifles should feel at home with this gun.

It doesn't have many customization options and comes in the standard Tints:

Black: Free

Free Army: $5,000

$5,000 Green: $5,250

$5,250 Orange: $5,500

$5,500 LSPD: $5,750

$5,750 Pink: $7,500

$7,500 Gold: $10,000

$10,000 Platinum: $12,500

Here are a few other customization options worth noting:

Extended Clip: $9,950

$9,950 Flashlight: $2,575

$2,575 Suppressor: $12,500

$12,500 Grip: $4,275

It has an initial ammo capacity of 30 bullets, but the extended clip makes it go up to 60 bullets. Remember, GTA Online players can get this gun today by finding the five weapon components scattered across ten random Crime Scene locations.

