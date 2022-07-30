Here’s why GTA Online players should avoid the Precision Rifle

Needless to say, most GTA Online players don't like the new Precision Rifle from the latest update.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises introduced a few weapons into the game. The Precision Rifle already stood out with a heavy price tag of $450,000. It's no surprise that players expect a lot more from an expensive gun.

While the weapon does have a fair amount of fans, most players have derided it for a lack of features. Of course, it really depends on that playstyle. This article will take a look at both sides and see whether or not the gun is worth the purchase.

Here is a GTA Online review of the Precision Rifle, including the pros and cons

Here's what players like about it

The weapon itself is quite reminiscent of rifle gameplay from earlier Rockstar titles, such as GTA San Andreas. Believe it or not, some players like to remove their sniper rifle scopes just to recreate that feeling.

It's especially effective when using the first-person mode. The Precision Rifle is powerful enough to eliminate NPCs with only a few rounds. The sound effects of each shot can also be very satisfying.

Meanwhile, here's what players despise about the rifle

Despite what the name suggests, the Precision Rifle isn't the most accurate weapon in the game. The main problem lies within a lack of customizable features, namely a sniper rifle scope.

GTA Online players can't even customize their rifles with suppressors or extended magazine clips. This is a major flaw that cannot be overlooked. Another issue is that it deals very little damage for being a bolt-action rifle. Players will need to land three or four shots if they want to eliminate an opponent.

It's not uncommon for some to suspect that Rockstar didn't finish the weapon in time. While that remains unconfirmed, this speculation wouldn't be happening if the Precision Rifle worked as intended. It could definitely use a major upgrade in the near future.

Final verdict

The Precision Rifle only serves the needs of a very niche audience. It's a fun weapon to use in private lobbies against NPCs. GTA Online players can take aim by lining up their shots in a satisfying manner.

However, this only applies to a very small minority. Whenever a new update drops, most players want a competitive weapon they can bring to a deathmatch. This isn't the case with the Precision Rifle. Its lack of a custom scope is a major disadvantage in GTA Online, especially in heated battles.

Regardless, the $450,000 price tag is simply way too much. GTA Online players aren't getting a fair trade-off with this particular transaction.

For example, the Missile Lock-On Jammer costs $400,000, which makes it slightly cheaper by comparison. However, players will also have a much easier time dealing with griefers and their homing rockets.

After putting that into perspective, the price tag on the Precision Rifle seems ridiculous. There is no scenario where it will find as much use as the missile jammer. Even if the player has enough money to spend on the Precision Rifle, it's still an overpriced weapon

