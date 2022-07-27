New leak reveals how GTA Online players can obtain the Service Carbine from latest update

GTA Online players will be able to get the new update's Service Carbine via a brand new collectible, but they must know that it's not out yet. Another new weapon, the Precision Rifle, is available for purchase from Ammu-Nation for $450,000. There is no need for a guide on how to get the Precision Rifle, given how easy it is to go to Ammu-Nation. However, the Service Carbine is a different story.

There are five collectibles scattered across ten different randomized locations in GTA Online's overworld. Fortunately for players curious about getting this weapon, all ten locations have already been found by dataminers.

NOTE: This gun is unavailable at launch and will be dripfed later. This article covers the datamined method, so keep in mind that you cannot obtain it on launch day via normal means.

Here is how GTA Online players can get the Service Carbine from The Criminal Enterprises update

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

Remember, the gun is not obtainable on patch day. The above method is what has been leaked thus far and is subject to change. It is unknown when Rockstar Games will add this new random event since they haven't made any specific announcements on the matter as of yet.

This tweet shows off all ten supposed locations. Using a vehicle with great mobility, such as the Oppressor Mk II, to quickly get around all ten possible locations is highly advisable. The writer of this article has checked all ten locations to verify that this random event isn't yet in the game.

It is worth noting that some players report getting it out of nowhere, but it's supposedly based on whether they have a modded account or not.

REMINDER: Players cannot get the Service Carbine in GTA Online via normal means at launch. GTA Online enthusiasts must wait for it to be dripfed to them later.

Gameplay footage

Most assault rifles tend to be good in GTA Online, and the Service Carbine seems to be good too. Its recoil is below average, and it's capable of taking out other players with ten body shots. This YouTuber did an excellent job showing off what the gun can do, with the following image showcasing its official stats.

Its official stats (Image via Arsen Y)

These official stats are a decent guideline on seeing how good a new gun is in GTA Online. Compared to the popular Carbine Rifle Mk II, the Service Carbine has:

Slightly more damage

Similar fire rate

Similar accuracy

Based on the early gameplay footage, those stats seem to line up quite well with what's listed here. This extra damage can come in handy in finishing off some enemies, especially for players who cannot aim for headshots reliably.

Whether or not that will change when the gun is officially released remains to be seen. GTA Online players have been scrambling to learn how they can get the Service Carbine, so it's vital for them to know that the weapon is not out yet. Rockstar Games has dripfed content throughout an update before, so it's no different here in The Criminal Enterprises.

