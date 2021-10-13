3 easiest places to escape the police in GTA Online

GTA Online players often get themselves into trouble with the law. Robbing banks, shooting enemies or NPCs, blowing up vehicles, and generally causing a stir in GTA Online will almost always attract the attention of the police.

A great place to hide or some great driving skills are all that GTA Online players need to escape the police quickly. Knowing where some of these spots are is a great place to start. Driving is the easiest and fastest way, but many can be done on foot too, just maybe not as quickly as with a fast car or SUV.

All GTA Online players have ways of evading capture, but this article hopes to point out the top 3 most accessible places to escape police in GTA Online by letting players know a few of the best tips and tricks that others have learned.

GTA Online: Easiest police escape plans

1) The aquaduct tunnel in GTA Online

Tunnel entrance (Image via YouTube @Stret Reaper-)

This is one of the more well-known "underground entrances" in the aqueduct on GTA Online. It is located very close to the casino and easily accessible.

The tunnel entrance is elementary to find. Most GTA Online players will know of this as the tunnel entrance behind the Diamond Casino & Resort. If the players themselves have never used this route to escape a Casino Heist successfully, they will have at least been along for the ride on another player's heist, where this was used as the primary escape route.

According to GTA Online players, this makes it one of the top 3 places to hide and seek refuge from the police. Players can always head there once they acquaint themselves with the entrance on the map, simply set a waypoint from wherever players are and escape from the cops underground from this location.

2) Train tunnels in GTA Online

Only slightly risky (Image via Reddit @unnamed user)

Like the tunnels, many of the train tracks sometimes run underground or through long tunnels. GTA Online players being able to escape into the train tunnels are for sure a top 3 pick of places to evade capture in GTA Online.

There can be some risk involved if it's a skinny inner-city style tunnel when trains pass, but it's worth it to get away from the cops. Lucky GTA Online players have found themselves hopping onto the train lines headed north into Blaine County and found refuge in the numerous train tunnels that run through the mountains and hillsides too. Train tunnels are a highly recommended place to escape the police when playing GTA Online.

3) Into the wild in GTA Online

King of the hill (Image via YouTube @ZMOONCHILD)

The more adventurous GTA Online players that love to tear up the roads and mountains will always find great pleasure in escaping the police in the wide-open world of GTA Online.

Whether escaping on foot Rambo-style or being fully equipped with a vehicle like 'The Deathbike,' players can claim hillsides and even mountains on two wheels or their own feet if they're quick and clever enough. These quick-moving outdoor types enjoy evading the helicopters as they hopelessly scan the hillsides where the cops and cars can't go.

GTA Online players must admit for the top 3 escape plans, nothing beats an exhilarating ride or running through the fresh air. Get free from police and escape into the wild on GTA Online.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar