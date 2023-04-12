5 of the best rewards from GTA Online Bunker Research in 2023

Bunker Research is a unique feature in GTA Online that can bestow players with a bevy of fine rewards. Some of them are merely cosmetic liveries, but others can be game-changers. What players unlock from Bunker Research is entirely random, meaning there is no guarantee you'll get the good stuff immediately. Nonetheless, you can eventually get everything through sheer perseverance or just fast-track all items.

Some rewards will be significantly better than others. For the sake of interesting discussion, this article will include five of the best items you can unlock without being ranked in any particular order.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The five best rewards you can get from Bunker Research in GTA Online

1) Ballistic Equipment

Ballistic Equipment can be situationally useful (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ballistic Equipment is one of the most unique things a player could unlock in GTA Online via Bunker Research. This upgrade is good for players who prefer to have gunfights on the ground, as it essentially gives the user a massive health boost. This makes the person wielding the Ballistic Equipment incredibly tanky, which could be useful for playstyles that don't focus on stealth or hiding behind cover.

Just keep in mind that you cannot enter vehicles, and you only have access to a minigun with infinite ammo. Similarly, some Freemode activities cannot be done with Ballistic Equipment equipped.

2) Oppressor Missile Launcher

Who doesn't love homing missiles? (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original Oppressor is a solid, if underrated, weaponized vehicle. However, the actual homing missiles can only come if the player is lucky and unlocks them via Bunker Research. Otherwise, you would be stuck with decent machine guns.

Homing missiles are some of the most overpowered weapons gamers can have in GTA Online. The original Oppressor is a vehicle with good mobility, so combining these two traits results in a very worthwhile combination.

3) Proximity Mines for weaponized vehicles

More weapons equal an extra chance to destroy your enemies in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weaponized vehicles' Proximity Mines are fairly strong explosives that a multitude of automobiles can utilize. While not the strongest weapon in the game, Proximity Mines have the advantage that a plethora of cars can use.

Most non-armored vehicles would be destroyed if they came into contact with this explosive. It is worth noting that this Bunker Research reward is a little different than the Arena Wars Proximity Mines, which have more special characteristics and variations.

4) Heavy Sniper Mk II Thermal Vision

Arguably the best specialized Bunker Research upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Heavy Sniper Mk II is one of the best guns in GTA Online. Getting anything to upgrade it is a terrific boon that more players should take advantage of. In this case, Thermal Vision allows players to see other people effortlessly, even if it's extremely dark outside.

Most Heavy Sniper Mk II upgrades from Bunker Research would qualify as great rewards, with Thermal Scope being the most unique of the bunch. Night Vision is another reward you can get that has a similar purpose for finding enemies in the dark, except there is no heat map involved there.

Thermal Vision vs. Night Vision largely comes down to player preference.

5) Explosive Rounds

Most GTA Online players would love this upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

Explosive Rounds are arguably the best rewards you could receive from Bunker Research in GTA Online. All Mk II weapons can use it, meaning that this upgrade isn't limited to just a single gun. Explosive Rounds are valuable because players can use them to destroy most vehicles in one or two shots.

That basically makes this ammunition much easier to use than most explosives. There aren't many vehicles in the game that can withstand several shots from an Mk II with Explosive Rounds, let alone something that most NPCs use in missions. If there was a single upgrade that players would hope to get from Bunker Research, Explosive Rounds would be the most valuable option.

