5 of the best niche weapons to own in GTA Online, ranked

Some seemingly niche weapons in GTA Online can be surprisingly great in the right circumstances. This article is going to dive into five examples where a player can use a gun or melee-oriented item to great effect. Only content up to the San Andreas Mercenaries update will be listed here. Anything else that's niche but great from a later DLC won't be referenced here.

Some of the following entries are available for free, while others will cost some money. Either way, all the weapons discussed below can be great for a player to own if they want something different from their usual options.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five incredible yet niche weapons to own in GTA Online

1) Up-n-Atomizer

A rare example of an amazing niche weapon in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This gun is arguably one of the best weapons to own in GTA Online, yet it has nothing to do with its combat prowess. The Up-n-Atomizer shoots little rays of energy that can send a person or vehicle back several inches. Using it on people isn't helpful, but doing so on a stuck car can be incredibly helpful.

Some missions require specific vehicles to be delivered to a certain destination. Sometimes accidents happen, and the player gets their ride stuck.

Trying to remove it from this unfortunate incident without damaging it too much can be hard, but that's where the Up-n-Atomizer comes in handy.

A few shots from this gun will put a vehicle in a far more useful spot where you can drive it again. Sadly, you have to wait for a GTA Online weekly update to feature the Up-n-Atomizer in a Gun Van if you wish to purchase it.

2) Stone Hatchet

It may look ancient, but the Stone Hatchet is better than it looks (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most melee weapons are useless in GTA Online. The Stone Hatchet isn't a meta-defining option or anything, but it can be valuable in its small niche.

Basically, the Stone Hatchet has an ability known as Rampage, which makes a player nigh-invulnerable to all incoming damage.

GTA Online players can't swap to a gun to take advantage of this near-invincible state since the effect wears off if anything but the Stone Hatchet is equipped.

Nonetheless, anybody seeking a good melee weapon will find the Stone Hatchet useful.

3) Heavy Revolver Mk II

Most Mk II guns are amazing, yet the average player might overlook the Heavy Revolver Mk II in GTA Online.

However, there is a very handy glitch where you can make this gun shoot like a minigun for a few seconds. Holding the weapon wheel and aiming at the same time will allow a player to shoot upward.

Afterward, a player can shoot the remaining bullets, with the last one shooting hundreds at once. It is worth noting that this glitch works with all revolvers, but the Heavy Revolver Mk II is the best option of the bunch.

4) Double-Action Revolver

Speaking of revolvers, the Double-Action Revolver is an interesting niche gun that comes from another Rockstar Games title and could give players $250,000 by completing a certain challenge. Simply get 50 headshots with this gun to automatically receive $250,000.

That's a lot of money for a simple activity, especially if a player gets the Double-Action Revolver early on their GTA Online playthrough.

The lack of customization options hurts it in the long run, but it's not as if any other gun has a huge monetary bonus available, like the Double-Action Revolver.

Not to mention, the Double-Action Revolver can be obtained for free.

5) Sticky Bomb

Sticky Bombs are not as niche as some other options, but are still great to discuss (Image via GTA Wiki)

Sticky Bombs could be considered the best throwable weapon in GTA Online. This niche isn't as valuable as it once was since there are dozens of weaponized vehicles with explosives these days.

This throwable also lost its use in eliminating oneself to prevent the other player from affecting their K/D ratio, as such ratios are no longer alterable in Public Sessions.

Nonetheless, having a bomb that a player can set off at any time is always useful. Players can still chuck it from several vehicles or set up booby traps to blow up unsuspecting players.

