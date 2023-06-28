How to get the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to unlock the alien weapon

The Up-n-Atomizer is an incredibly useful alien weapon that some GTA Online players would love to have in their arsenal. Unfortunately, it was removed from Ammu-Nation and the Agency Armory. That means gamers can no longer purchase this gun from those vendors. However, there is one place that can sell this handy weapon.

Any GTA Online player in need of purchasing the Up-n-Atomizer can find it in the Gun Van in some weekly updates. It is extremely vital to mention that this gun isn't always available.

Some weeks won't include this alien weapon in stock, meaning players will have to wait until one weekly update features it.

How to buy the Up-n-Atomizer and other alien weapons in GTA Online

Only the Gun Van sells it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: You must first check if GTA Online even has the Up-n-Atomizer in the Gun Van's stock this week. To easily find out, head to rockstargames.com/newswire and check out the latest weekly update's offerings.

If no Up-n-Atomizer is available that week, then GTA Online players cannot buy this alien weapon. It's not a gun that comes back every other week, either.

Gamers need to periodically check every Thursday to see if the latest update features it. Once it is available for purchase, you need to look for the Gun Van.

How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online

This is the NPC you could buy the alien weapons from (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ members will always have the Gun Van's location marked on their minimap. Non-subscribers should use an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu to find its spot for efficiency's sake. Once you're there, approach the back of the Gun Van to see an old gentleman.

Talk to him and look at his wares. This is the only place where GTA Online players can buy alien weapons such as the Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker. If the current weekly update includes them, then gamers can buy them.

Why the Up-n-Atomizer is an excellent gun in GTA Online

The default model for this alien weapon (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most weapons in this game are known to cause bodily harm to another person or vehicle. The Up-n-Atomizer is different in that it's not something a player would typically use to eliminate somebody. Instead, its excellence lies in its utility, which no other gun can provide.

Basically, you can shoot it to forcefully move a vehicle a few inches. That might seem simple, yet it's a godsend in case the car, plane, etc., you need is stuck and you want to move it somewhere to make it functional again.

No other weapon can do something similar except explosives (which would likely destroy the vehicle you're trying to move, whereas this gun does negligible damage).

It's definitely worth its high price (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ergo, this handy little alien gun is a must-have for grinders since it will see periodic use whenever an important vehicle gets stuck. It doesn't use ammunition, either. Instead, you must wait a short cooldown period before using this weapon again.

Gamers more interested in PvP won't find much value in this gun, especially since most other weapons available in this game are significantly more deadly.

