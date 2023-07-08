Top 5 underrated ways to make money in GTA Online

There are numerous underrated ways to make money in GTA Online. Such methods may interest players bored with the usual Cayo Perico Heist or Sell Missions. While the following activities may not pay as much as the aforementioned meta options, such content can at least be a good diversion from the usual grind. Everything listed below will range from newcomer activities to something end-game players may enjoy.

As far as "underrated" goes, the following entries will be ranked in various categories, such as how profitable they are and whether players often discuss them as a good cash cow. Most veterans should already be aware of these methods, but newcomers could learn a thing or two.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Time Trials, Career Progress, and more of the most underrated ways to get money in GTA Online

5) Robbery in Progress

Client Jobs are often underrated, yet the easiest one that may interest some people is Robbery in Progress. This mission involves the player intervening in a bank heist, defeating the criminals, and stealing their money. Evading the police afterward is easy.

One reason to suggest Robbery in Progress is that people who chose Nightclubs with Career Builder can grind it a few times. Getting ~$30,000 for a few minutes of work isn't too shabby, especially in the early stages of GTA Online.

4) Doing jobs boosted by the weekly update

You can find the latest bonuses on the Rockstar Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weekly updates usually launch on Thursday and come with several 2x and 3x boosts to various jobs' money and RP. These activities are usually dead outside said event weeks, so anybody looking for fun might enjoy doing them while the update's bonus is active.

At the very least, these jobs are a nice break from the usual grind, especially when they're something new to do every week.

3) Career Progress

This underrated feature is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online. Career Progress is essentially like achievements but can give players various rewards if other challenges are completed. Clothes, vehicles, and money are all included.

The monetary bonuses provided by Career Progress are obtainable via the Tier 4 Challenges, ranging from $150,000 to $250,000. Completing them can be hard, but there are technically a few million that GTA Online players could earn via this feature if they're dedicated enough.

2) Obtaining Awards

An example of an Award that pays very well (Image via Rockstar Games)

One underrated detail that might slip most players' minds in GTA Online is Awards. This feature is similar to the previous suggestion, except it's available on all platforms. Not all Awards give cash, but there are still plenty that do. Examples include:

The Cayo Perico Heist: Do the Cayo Perico Heist once to get $200,000

Do the Cayo Perico Heist once to get $200,000 Don't F*ck With Dre: Do all the Dr. Dre missions to get a $250,000 bonus.

Do all the Dr. Dre missions to get a $250,000 bonus. This Is An Intervention: Complete Last Dose - This is an Intervention to get $100,000.

Many different types of content include monetary bonuses, often with overlapping Awards. Completing some moneymakers will inevitably give a player much more cash than they would have expected from this minor feature.

1) Time Trials

Doing them every week is great for your bank account (Image via Rockstar Games)

Skilled drivers can earn a ton of money for only a few minutes of work in GTA Online. Here is how much each Time Trial can pay players:

Time Trials: ~$100,000

~$100,000 RC Time Trials: ~$51,000

~$51,000 HSW Time Trials: ~$251,000

The RC version changes daily, while the other two are updated weekly. Players can only get this huge lump of cash once per reset, so keep that in mind. Those who cannot clear these Time Trials under the time limits will earn very little cash, so it's understandable why these activities are a bit underrated.

