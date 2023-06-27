Top 5 ways to get money fast in GTA Online after June 2023 update

There are many methods to get money fast in GTA Online after the latest June 2023 update. San Andreas Mercenaries didn't introduce much in the way of high-paying jobs. That means all the reliable methods from previous patches are still on top for this DLC. Nonetheless, some players might have just started playing this game for the first time around this time.

The following five methods are some of the fastest to accrue money in GTA Online and still remain relevant after the June 2023 update. How effective some methods are will vary from one player to another. Any limitations will be listed below whenever applicable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Time Trials, Heists, and more of the fastest ways to get money in GTA Online after June 2023 update

5) Time Trials

Time Trials are great if you don't have much time to play (Image via Rockstar Games)

Time Trials are a good weekly activity that allows players to potentially earn a few hundred thousand dollars in just a few minutes of work. The San Andreas Mercenaries update also made RC Bandito Time Trials refresh daily, which allows one to farm this job more often.

Good drivers can earn plenty of cash via this method. People who can't clear this content quickly enough might wish to stick with one of the upcoming options instead.

4) Sell Missions

The Acid Lab is a popular business to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA Online players have their inventories maxed out for several businesses (Acid Lab, Nightclub Warehouse, Vehicle Cargo, Hangar, etc.), they should do their Sell Missions. This activity usually takes a few minutes to complete per sale, which can lead to one earning a ton of money.

The only downside is that players must wait for their businesses to accumulate all their potential profits. However, they can either:

Do another moneymaker in the meantime Use an AFK method like waiting at the Nightclub Garage

Either option is handy. The more businesses you have that can do Sell Missions, the better.

3) Heists

The Cayo Perico Heist is still popular to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has several heists that still pay ludicrously well:

The Doomsday Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

All of them can give players millions of dollars per run. If you play solo, The Cayo Perico Heist is your only option. Nonetheless, grinding the finales can provide you with far more money than most other content.

Replay Glitches also help you repeatedly farm the finale, increasing the hourly profits since you're not doing the preparation missions via this exploit.

2) Take advantage of current exploits

Note: This particular bug could be patched in the future.

In terms of sheer profits, this moneymaker would technically rank above most of the other options on this list. Just keep in mind that Rockstar Games regularly patches out these glitches. Make sure to check r/GTAGlitches, Se7en Sins Forums, or various YouTubers to see what the latest exploits are.

For example, the above video shows a car dupe glitch that was available on June 27, 2023. GTA Online players could sell the cloned vehicles while the original is untouched. Taking advantage of these bugs is excellent if you don't want to buy Shark Cards. Just try to be safe with the Daily Sell Limit.

As a rule of thumb, selling two cars every two hours, with only seven vehicles being sold every 30 hours, is safe.

1) Buying Shark Cards

This promotional image is outdated since Red Cards don't exist anymore (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best moneymaker is the most obvious one, yet something most GTA Online players don't typically do. While exploits can help a player earn millions of dollars per hour, the drawback is that they can get banned. Not to mention, many bugs tend to get patched out fairly quickly if they help earn money.

Purchasing Shark Cards doesn't have those issues. The only problem is that a player has to spend real-life money. Nevertheless, spending hundreds or thousands of real-life dollars on this in-game currency is the fastest way to earn cash in GTA Online.

